IGG probes Mak convocation funds

The office of the Inspectorate of Government has started investigations into alleged misuse of Makerere University Convocation funds worth Shs1.5b, the office’s public relations officer, Ms Munira Ali, has revealed.

Ms Ali confirmed that they received a petition last year from a whistle-blower. However, she said it is not ethical for her to reveal the details in the petition at the moment.

According to Wallnetnews.com, an online platform, in a whistle-blower petition to Inspector General of Government (IGG) dated November 2, 2022, Mr Tanga Odoi, the outgoing Makerere University Convocation chairman, together with the treasurer, Mr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, and publicity secretary Justus Niwajuna, allegedly spent convocation funds worth Shs1.5b for years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 without providing budget and accountability.

The whistle-blower also noted that Makerere University has transferred funds to the tune of Shs550m to the convocation as annual remittances, which have been allegedly misappropriated by the convocation executive.

In addition, the three are accused of swindling Shs900m under the disguise of perimetre wall construction.

The University Council chairperson, Ms Lorna Magara, on January 2, wrote to the vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, requesting him to submit a schedule of all payments from the university to the convocation over the last four years not later than January 9.

In the same way, she also requested him to obtain from the convocation the respective accountabilities of all funds transferred to the convocation from the university for the last four years and subject them to an audit.

For the last three years, Ms Magara noted that the current convocation executive committee has not been convening annual general meetings as required by law and that there was absence of accountability for the funds advanced from the university budget to the convocation.

She, therefore, noted that this information will guide the University Council’s action on the matters of Makerere University Convocation.

The convocation is an entity of the university that brings together alumni and staff and was established under the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act of 2001(as amended).

According to the convocation constitution, as approved by the annual general assembly and the university council, there must be an annual general meeting every year, which among others, approves the budget and audited accounts.

On December 30, the new executive was elected amid chaos and allegation of malpractices that marred the process. Most of the contestants withdrew from the race and some Makerere alumni were arrested.

Mr George Turyamureeba was elected as the new chairperson of the convocation replacing Mr Odoi.

Mr Odoi could not be reached for a comment by press time as his known phone contact was switched off.

BACKGROUND

According to IG Bi-Annual performance report to Parliament, July –December 2021, the IG prosecuted 105 cases, of which 21 cases were concluded, categorised as follows; six convictions, eight acquittals, and seven cases were withdrawn.

As a result of the investigations and prosecutions, Shs1.486b was recovered and deposited on the IG Asset Recovery Account with the Bank of Uganda.

On December 21, 2022, while addressing the media at IG offices in Kampala, the Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya, revealed that her office was investigating cases worth Shs500b and many of them were at concluding stages.

She also revealed that in the year 2022, they recovered Shs30b after investigating 26 high-profile corruption cases.

Of the 30b, a total of Shs9b was recovered from the Agriculture ministry and Shs1b from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics.