IGG probes Masindi DSC over irregular recruitment

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has launched an investigation into allegations of irregular recruitment practices by the Masindi District Service Commission (DSC).

Ms Betty Kamya the IGG dedicated the entire day on Friday to interrogate members of the DSC. This investigation arises from concerns related to the recruitment of teachers and other staff that occurred in May 2023 in the absence of the chairman of the commission.

Ms Julie Asiimwe Kwiryara, a member, accused the DSC chairperson, Mr Benjamin Byarugaba of bias and favouritism towards certain individuals during job interviews.

"He disappeared at a crucial juncture and had ordered committee members to select certain individuals for the position of Principal Assistant Secretary and Masindi Municipality Community Development Officers, despite both candidates failing their interviews. A few moments later, we saw a letter on social media stating that he was on sick leave," Ms Kwiryara told the IGG.

The Masindi Chief Administrative Officer, Ms Phionah Sanyu, stated that she had collected 30 statements regarding the recruitment process from various sources, all of which have been shared with investigating bodies, including the Inspectorate of Government.

Mr Byarugaba denied the allegations, saying he left the recruitment process midway due to illness and provided a medical report as evidence.

Ms Kamya assured that her office is diligently analyzing the situation and conducting a thorough investigation.

“We are diligently conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations surrounding the Masindi District Service Commission and I intend to personally deliver a comprehensive report soon,” she said.

Mr William Mwambu, a councillor representing persons with disabilities (PWD) in the district council, emphasized the need for transparency in sharing vital information. He believes that open and honest communication can help resolve critical challenges.