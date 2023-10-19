IGG probes office abuse claims at DIT

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, yesterday made an impromptu visit to the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) offices in Kampala as part of her investigations into allegations of mismanagement and maladministration at the agency.

Ms Kamya, who was accompanied by at least 10 officials from the inspectorate, checked into DIT offices at around 8am.

However, they were surprised that at the time, more than half of the staff had not arrived for duty.

Ms Prima Kiige, the human resource officer at DIT, who received the IGG, confirmed that business is supposed to start at 8m but she could not satisfactorily account for the whereabouts of other staff members, including the institution’s director, Mr Patrick Byakatonda, who arrived 40 minutes later.

“It is true, all our staff are supposed to be on duty by 8 O’clock, and I think many of them are still on their way,” Ms Kiige told the IGG.

Efforts by the IGG to establish the number of staff who had checked into the digital biometric staff monitoring machine at the time were in vain since the ICT officer in charge of the machine was among those yet to report for work.

Shortly after the arrival of Mr Byakatonda, the IGG took a brief tour of the facility and later convened a general staff meeting in which she unveiled the purpose of her impromptu visit.

“Before we leave, there are documents we shall go with and we shall launch an investigation into management and administration at this institution for the last three years,” she said.

The documents asked by the IGG include; procurement plans, minutes of contract committee and adverts, evaluation reports and lists of qualified bidders. Others are; list of payrolls [both government and non-government], list of all staff, the HR manual and all financial reports for the last three financial years.

“The outcomes of the investigation will be ready in 30 days, after which we shall give a way forward,” Ms Kamya said.

Mr Byakatonda pledged to cooperate with the IGG to ensure the investigation is thorough for the good of the institution and other Ugandans.