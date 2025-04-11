IGG probes Prof Nawangwe academic papers

The Inspectorate of Government has launched a wide-ranging probe into the fallout at Makerere University occasioned by Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe’s governance and the brouhaha surrounding both his academic papers and ascension to the highest academic rank of professorship. The probe, first directed by the Minister of Ethics and Integrity, Ms Rose Lilly Akello, comes against the backdrop of weeks-long tongue-wagging on the microblogging site X and heated exchanges between Prof Nawangwe and activism group Agora Discourse.

Last week, on April 3, IGG Beti Kamya wrote to Prof Nawangwe, halting the search process for the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration following reports of mismanagement. A week earlier, on March 27, Ms Akello wrote to IGG Kamya requesting her to look into a detailed complaint by anti-corruption NGO, Global Anti-Corruption Initiative, alleging, among others, corruption in recruitment to fill key positions, mismanagement at the country’s oldest university, and Prof Nawangwe’s questionable credentials. “This is to request that you urgently investigate the allegations and also ensure that the whistleblowers are protected from victimisation, as provided under section 9 of the Whistleblowers Protection Act, 2010.

I will appreciate feedback on the action taken,” Ms Akello wrote. Ms Munira Ali, the spokesperson of the ombudsman, told this publication: “We received the complaint and we are working on it.” Debate on Prof Nawangwe’s credentials, academic papers and ascension from associate professor in 2004 to professor in 2013, first erupted in February during the # #MakerereUniversityexhibition spearheaded by Agora Discourse. The academic documents, passlips and transcripts, posted on X showed that Mr Nawangwe, who first became Makerere University Vice Chancellor in 2017 and was handed a second term in 2022 after amending the university’s human resource manual to lift the age for post-retirement contract for a professor from 70 to 80 years, sat exams at the different levels using different names. In the complaint to Ms Akello, Global Anti-Corruption Initiative, attached documents from the Uganda National Exams Board (Uneb) detailing that Prof Nawangwe sat for Primary Leaving Education exams in 1969 under the name Baluba Nawangwe.

Documents from Busoga College Mwiri show he sat for East African Certificate of Education, O-level, in 1973 under the names BHMW Umoja Nawangwe, and as Nawangwe Umoja B during his East African Advanced Certificate of Education, A-level, in 1975. His academic transcripts for Master of Science in Architecture in 1983 from the Kiev Red Banner of Labor Order Civil Engineering Institute and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Architecture in 1989 from Kiev Civil Engineering Institute are under the names Navangwe Umoja Barnabas.

What is in a name?

“During our investigations, we asked UNEB for academic records of “Barnabas Nawangwe”. However, UNEB provided academic records of other candidates; namely, “Balunaba Nawangwe” (PLE), “B H M W Umoja Nawangwe” (UCE) and “Nawangwe Umoja B” (UACE). Above all, even at Master’s and PhD levels, the academic certificates/qualifications are for different persons; namely, “Nawangwe Umoja Barnabas” (Master’s), and “Navangwe Umoja Barnabas” (PhD). Stated differently we did not come across any particular academic certificate or document in the name of “Barnabas Nawangwe” as he is known,” Global Anti-Corruption Initiative detailed in their March 21 report to Minister Akello. The report further reads: “Throughout our investigations, we did not find evidence of any documentation e.g., a statutory declaration or affidavit and deed poll, copy of notice to change names published in the Uganda Gazette; as legal evidence attesting to or accounting for the change of names by Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe.

He is currently known as “Barnabas Nawangwe” as per the names on his letters of recruitment into Makerere University and his national ID. However, we were unable to ascertain as to when he started using “Barnabas Nawangwe” since some appointments at Makerere University given to him in these names are, prior to completing his PhD that was awarded to him yet under a different set of names.” Prof Nawangwe referred this newspaper to a news interview he gave to NBS television last week on April 3. “In any case the IGG is investigating. Why not wait for her report?” he wondered. He further described the Global Anti-Corruption Initiative probe report as “malicious propaganda of some losers.” In earlier statement on February 9, Prof Nawangwe set the record straight on sitting PLE in 1969 at Busia Integrated Primary school, EACE (O-level) in December 1973, EACE (A-level) in 1975 and pursuing further studies in the then Soviet Republic, but did not address himself to the multiple name changes, five times, and whether he is the same person. According the his curriculum vitae he used to apply for the Vice Chancellor post in 2017, the 69 year old started off as a teaching fellow at Kiev Institute of Building Sciences in 1983 to 1986 from where he joined Makerere University as an assistant lecturer in 1987 and rose through the ranks to Associate Professor in 2004.

“I joined Makerere following a failed attempt to introduce the programme of architecture at the University. Upon being appointed teaching assistant, I was immediately tasked by the Vice Chancellor to immediately commence preparations for establishing the Department of Architecture and programme for Bachelors of Architecture,” his curriculum vitae reads in part. He served as a senior lecturer from 1996 to 2004 in the same department and as an Associate Professor from 2004 to 2013, when he was elevated to Professor— the highest academic grade, usually on the basis of one’s scholarly achievements.

Inconsistencies and mismatches According the Makerere University policy on appointment and promotion of academic staff, amended by the University Council in September 2009, one attains professorship having obtained a PhD, taught for at least 10 years, published at least five bodies of work in reputable journals since promotion from Associate Professor, and supervised five graduate students to completion. The Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions (Awarding of Honorary Degrees and Academic Titles) Regulations, 2010, provide that for one to be elevated to a research Professor, they ought to have “a meritorious” teaching experience ranging between seven to 15 years and published at least two internationally recognised books with a reputable publishing house, and published at least ten good articles. Global Anti-Corruption Initiative, in their petition to Ms Akello detailed that while Prof Nawangwe submitted five publications for his promotion from the rank of Associate Professor to Professor, only two of the five qualify as recognised publications according to the Makerere University promotions policy that recognises peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters.

“The other three do not qualify as recognised publications because they were conference proceedings,” the Global Anti-Corruption Initiative reads in part. In the February 9 defence of his credentials, Prof Nawangwe indicated that publication of two books “was not and has never been” a mandatory requirement for promotion to the rank of Professor at Makerere University. “I submitted five peer-reviewed publications to the Appointments Board as required by the University’s Appointments and Promotions Policy in force at the time. The five publications were subjected to vetting by an external professor of architecture.” He added: “The vetter’s report confirmed the academic and professional credibility of all the five publications and recommended me for promotion to the rank of professor.” As required for appointment to Vice Chancellor, he said he had submitted a total of 14 peer-reviewed publications, more than the minimum of 10 required, as part of his curriculum vitae.

During the interview with NBS television on April 3, he said: “In my case, and if I have seen people arguing that, the people handling that failed to get a professor within Africa because there was no one. My promotion took some time until they took the papers outside Africa. So allegations that you can bribe people are not true.” Global Anti-Corruption Initiative indicated they wrote to both the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE), the regulator of tertiary education, and the Makerere University Council, which refused “to cooperate with our investigations.”

A test of own medicine The outfit recommended, among others, that Prof Nawangwe be caused to step aside as Vice Chancellor owing to the inconsistencies and mismatches in his credentials, and investigated further and action taken. To some critics, the brouhaha over Nawangwe’s credentials and investigations, which have put him in a spot of bother, even momentarily, is the proverbial tasting of one’s own medicine. He has been variously accused of highhandedness, including arbitrarily suspending and dismissing students and academic and non-academic staff, even over minute transgressions. Industrial action by staff and nonacademic staff and protests by students are a thing of the past. His first term as VC, during which he first experimented with turning everything upside down, ran from 2017 to 2022, when he turned 66 years. Under normal circumstances, he would be serving on a post-retirement contract[s], which are handed down to distinguished staff who clock 60 up to 70 years, and associate professors up to 65 years.

He will be 71 when he completes his five-year second term in 2027. While presiding over the 69th graduation in January 2019, President Museveni lavished praise on Prof. Nawangwe for returning discipline at Makerere. “I must congratulate Prof Barnabas Nawangwe and the University Council for being decisive in disciplining staff. Decadence should not be part of a university,” he said. The comments were interpreted as a show of support for his management style, which has put the university under intense scrutiny amid falling behind in global rankings from the 3rd spot in 2015 to eighth in Africa, according to last year’s Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Both students and staff have continuously cited the climate of fear and toxic environment at the university, which celebrated 100 years in 2022. Makerere University, in Kampala City, is one of the most well known in stitutions in the continent. Among its graduates are a number of current and former heads of state including Tanzania’s first president, Julius Nyerere, and Kenya’s renown global author Ngugi wa Thiong’o.