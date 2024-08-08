IGG probes property row at Chamber of Commerce

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has commenced investigations into alleged mismanagement of properties of the Uganda National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UNCCI) by the current leadership.

“We received [a petition] and we are conducting preliminary investigations and consultations on the matters raised,” Ms Ali Munira, the Inspectorate’s spokesperson, said of the petition that is the handiwork of some of the UNCCI districts chairpersons, led by Mr Barnabas Kiisa from Mbale.

In the July 9 petition seen by this newspaper, 126 UNCCI district chairpersons represented by Mr Kiisa accuse Ms Olive Kigongo of mismanaging the Chamber’s properties. Ms Kigongo, who has been the UNCCI president since 2002, is also accused of keeping herself in power by frustrating electoral processes, failing to account to the members, and running the Chamber as an individual’s business.

However, Ms Kigongo reduced the accusations to “malice meant to tarnish both my name and the institution.” She added that the recent developments are “unfortunate.”

Mr Kiisa, however, claims the Chamber president, in connivance with the Board members, sold several properties. The petition, for instance, names a house in Mulago in Kampala that was allegedly sold without the consent of the Chamber members at $1.2m (about Shs4.4b) but only $800,000 (about Shs3b) was declared.

It also names other properties on Nakivubo Street, Johnson Street (Arua Park Boys).

“When they sold Nakivubo property, they bought three properties in Natete, Busega and on Kanjokya Street in Bukoto, which they also sold off. Part of the $800,000 was also used to buy two plots (Plot 21 and 22 at Tufnell Drive Kamwokya) at a cost of $400,000, but they exaggerated [the price],” the petition reads, adding: “The Chamber president declared only Plot No. 21 at the last Annual General Meeting. Previously, the president has sold many other properties belonging to UNCCI with impunity.”

Mr Kiisa told this publication yesterday that Ms Kigongo, in addition to allegedly selling off the properties, has also failed to account for funds collected from the Chamber’s members and donations.

When contacted yesterday, Ms Kigongo promised to comprehensively respond to the allegations today. Accusations against her leadership style, however, keep gaining in their amplitude.

Mr Erias Muyindi, the UNCCI Masaka chairperson, asked the government to intervene.

“These are issues that need urgent attention. We request relevant bodies to intervene, we have approached several institutions but nothing is being done. Our colleague Kiisa, who is vocal, is now being witch-hunted, which is not good,” he said.

Some of the other district chairpersons contacted confirmed the developments, but the majority said they could not speak freely about the matter.

“Mr Kiisa is now being hunted by police. He was served with a letter of intention to sue just because he came out and raised these issues. We are pained, but can’t come out to freely speak,” a district chairperson from eastern region said.

Another district chairperson from Lango Sub-region said “the issue is too sensitive and big for me to comment on.” He added: “In fact, it will cause me problems. I can’t say much, but just know whatever Kiisa told you is true.”

The chairpersons, Mr Kiisa said, have petitioned other government entities, including the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the Trade and Finance ministries, and the Chief of Defence Forces.

“If nothing is done, we are planning to conduct a peaceful march to the offices, demanding for the immediate resignation of the Chamber president, Ms Olive Kigongo, and the corrupt Board, and organisation of elections which Ms Kigongo has frustrated for the last 22 years,” he said.

Ms Mariam Natasha, the spokesperson of the State House Anti-corruption Unit, yesterday said they are yet to start investigating the matter.

About UNCCI

The Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry UNCCI, which was founded in 1933, is the oldest nationwide umbrella organisation for the private sector in Uganda, with a network of 126 branches across the country.