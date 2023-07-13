IGG recovers Shs2.3b from corrupt officials

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) managed to recover Shs2.3b from thieving officials, a statement issued by the body has revealed.

“The IG recommended a recovery of accumulative amount of Shs33.2b as of December 2022. A total of Shs2.3b was recovered and deposited into the IG Asset Recovery Account,” the statement, which was signed by the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, reads in part.

The statement was released to commemorate the Africa Anti-Corruption Day marked annually on July 11.

The ombudsman’s declaration raised questions about the efficacy of the recovery of assets syphoned by corrupt officials.

Mr Marlon Agaba, the executive director at Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), said: “We are doing very poorly when it comes to recovery. Even if all the Shs33b was recovered we would still be doing poorly and we wouldn’t have recovered even one percent of what is stolen.”

“The mandate is scattered. We do not have a central agency for recovery… We do not have a standalone law for recovery of stolen assets. The Proceeds of Crime Bill hasn’t yet reached advanced stages…without a law, and a central institution to do that we shall continue doing poorly,” he added.

A 2021 study by the IG established that Uganda loses close to Shs10 trillion every year in direct and indirect corruption per year.

Achievements

Ms Kamya put her performance above average at 53 percent based on cases prosecuted and concluded.

She said her office handled 375 corruption cases in local governments between July and December 2022.

“The IG established the Directorate of Special Investigations to investigate high-profile cases. The IG investigated and completed six high profile cases and 108 corruption cases in MDAs (ministries, departments and agencies),” the statement read.

To address the disjointed work, the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity established the Inter-Agency Forum for better coordination of all anti-corruption agencies

“The strategic partnerships have promoted efficiency and created synergies to share information, as well as avoid overlaps and duplication of work …these have also ensured efficient and effective utilisation of public resources, promoted equity, transparency, accountability and value for money,” Ms Kamya argued.

The ombudsman cited spot checks, as some of the methods she is employing in the fight against corruption.

The main approach, however, will be “to recruit all citizens at all levels to be ambassadors of anti-corruption”.

“This approach will focus on prevention through advocacy, education, and community mobilisation. This approach is intended to incite the population against public officers whose action of corruption are manifested through lifestyle not commensurate with their known income,” Ms Kamya said.





about the africa anti-corruption day

The Africa Anti-Corruption Day is meant to reflect on efforts put in place by members of the African Union to fight corruption.

While Uganda has multiple entities such as the IG, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU), the Office of the Auditor General, recovery of stolen funds remains low compared to what is lost.

A scorecard of the recoveries released in December 2022 indicated that only Shs241b had been recovered over three years by the IG, Auditor General and SHACU