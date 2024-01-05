IGG shortlists over 4,000 for 19 jobs

The office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) has shortlisted 4, 382 job applicants to sit aptitude tests for 19 jobs, highlighting an unemployment crisis in Uganda.

Thousands of job hunters seek to join Uganda’s anti-corruption watchdog through jobs advertised in September last year.

According to job vacancy descriptions, Inspectorate Officers, “will among others carry out investigations into malpractices in government departments and compile reports and collect information for prosecution purposes in line with the IG policies and procedures.”

Other responsibilities include, but not limited to conducting site visits, interviewing and developing periodical reports. They also conduct investigations into any act, omission, decisions and abuse of office on behalf of the IG.

The shortlisted applicants will be sitting their aptitude in five days starting January 8, 2024.

In November last year, the Inspectorate issued public notice explaining a delay to release the shortlists.

The delay was “attributed to the overwhelming number of applicants, prolonging the shortlist exercise.”

Inspectorate Officers report directly to the Senior Inspectorate Officer.

Statistics contained in the 2021 Uganda National Labour Force Survey that was compiled by Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) indicates that at least 41 per cent of youths out of school are not employed, which creates pressure on available job opportunities.

About the IG