IGG starts nationwide probe into PDM funds

The Inspectorate of Government has embarked on a nationwide probe into alleged mismanagement of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds.

PDM is a programme designed by the government to transform subsistence households into the money economy, and lift at least 17.5 million Ugandans in 3.5 million households out of poverty.

Early this year, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development released Shs264b for Saccos under the programme, with 10,595 Parishes across the country each allocated Shs100m.

The deputy IGG, Dr Patricia Achan Okiria, says she has noted among other issues; allegations of unexplained deductions of beneficiary funds by commercial banks, diversion of funds to other programmes by the beneficiaries, extortion by Parish Chiefs and Community Development Officers (CDO).

This, she fears, might jeopardise implementation of the programme.

“In line with our mandate, the Inspectorate of Government has started a countrywide tour to monitor the progress of the programme; we have received several complaints from various parts of the country regarding extortion of funds, non-receipt of funds by some beneficiaries despite their names appearing on the beneficiary’s lists, irregular bank deductions from beneficiary accounts,” Dr Okiria said.

She added: “I am told that some beneficiaries have called it ‘personal drinking money’. I want to remind them that we shall require full accountability of these funds.”

She has, however, recommended more training of beneficiaries and strengthening of supervision and monitoring by the Government.

In Iganga where she started, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Sadala Wandera, said the District received Shs5.7b under the programme and 95 percent of it has been disbursed to a total of 5,700 beneficiaries across 54 Parishes.

“In Iganga alone, there are 5,700 beneficiaries, and you find monitoring 5,700 beneficiaries challenging. At least 95 percent of the Shs5.7b has been received by the District, but we also have the municipality,” Mr Wandera said.

He added that all the Sub-counties have implemented the programme “very well” and “there are results to show”, including increased food productivity, which is going to lead to food security, increase in poultry keeping, and coffee among others.