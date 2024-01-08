IGG summons Minister Kitutu over OPM funds

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has summoned Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu to appear for questioning over alleged supplementary funds released to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Dr Kitutu, who is already facing corruption trial over alleged diversion of the Karamoja iron sheets, is expected at the IGG’s office on Thursday at 10am, according to the summon.

“You (minister Kitutu) are ordered to attend before the Inspectorate of Government at Jubilee Insurance Centre, Plot 14, Parliament Avenue on Thursday, the 11th day of January 2024 at 10am,” reads in part the December 6, 2023 summon to the minister.

“And also, to bring with you and to produce at that time and place any documents or information in respect to the management of supplementary funds that were released to the Office of the Prime Minister to support peace-building activities in Karamoja Sub-region in the FY2021/22,” the summon reads in part.

Mr Jude Byamukama, one of the lawyers representing Dr Kitutu, said they are contesting the IGG’s summon on grounds that it amounts to double prosecution or jeopardy, which is not allowed in law. He said the investigations touch the iron sheets too, which matter is being prosecuted by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“We are legally contesting the summon as violating her right to a fair trial in the pending case,” Mr Byamukama said yesterday when contacted on telephone.

Article 28 (9) states that a person who shows that he or she has been tried by a competent court for a criminal offense and convicted or acquitted of that offense, shall not again face similar offense except upon the order of a superior court.

But Mr Byamukama said he is specifically basing his argument on Article 28 (1) which demands the right to a fair hearing.

The summons to Dr Kitutu by the IGG come at a time when the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court has ordered for the corruption trial of the minister.

The minister had unsuccessfully challenged the same trial, citing alleged torture by security upon her arrest last year and also harassment by the media.

Charges

In April last year, the office of the DPP slapped two charges of causing loss of public property and one count of conspiracy to defraud in connection with the alleged diversion of 14,500 iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja.

The Manafwa District Woman MP is jointly charged with her brother Micheal Naboya Kitutu and Mr Joshua Abaho, a Senior Assistant Secretary to the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs in OPM.

In the ongoing corruption case, under count one, the DPP says Dr Kitutu, between June 2022 and January 2023, at the OPM stores in Namanve, Mukono District, caused the loss of public property of 9,000 pre-painted gauge 28 iron sheets by diverting them from the intended recipients under the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

Under count two, the minister is being accused of causing the loss of 5,500 iron sheets.

The Karamoja iron sheet scandal, which had sucked in several Cabinet ministers, has since seen three of them formally charged before the Anti-Corruption Court.