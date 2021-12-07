IGG team finds Kabale health unit closed, nurse sleeping

Inspectorate of Government officials visit Kamukira Health Centre IV in Kabale Municipality at the weekend. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  ISREAL ALEX AHUMUZA

What you need to know:

  • The head of the Inspectorate of Government for Kigezi region, Mr Sam Agaba, said absenteeism has been a challenge, adding that several  health workers and teachers have been investigated and submitted to various district service commissions for action.

Officials from the Inspectorate of Government (IG) led by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Ms Anne Muheirwe Twinomugisha, were shocked to find Kamukira Health Centre IV in Kabale Municipality closed last Saturday.

