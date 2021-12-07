IGG team finds Kabale health unit closed, nurse sleeping

Officials from the Inspectorate of Government (IG) led by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Ms Anne Muheirwe Twinomugisha, were shocked to find Kamukira Health Centre IV in Kabale Municipality closed last Saturday.

They arrived at the facility at about 3.30pm and found a nurse on duty sleeping and not in uniform.

The officials made an impromptu visit to the health facility, to among others, review its services and operations as part of the ongoing anti-corruption week.

Ms Twinomugisha told Daily Monitor that the officer in-charge of the facility, Dr Daniel Tumwesigye, told her that he was in Kabale Town, but could not explain why he was there.

She said the government loses Shs2 billion annually to absenteeism.

Ms Twinomugisha said she would liaise with Ministry of Health to investigate the health workers at Kamukira.

Kamukira is the only health centre IV in Kabale Municipality.

Ms Macklin Kemigisha, a patient, said the facility only operates up to midday.

Mr Tumwesigye, who came to the facility after the IG officials had left, said the team visited the facility without the consent of the district health officer and the town clerk.

Action

The head of the Inspectorate of Government for Kigezi region, Mr Sam Agaba, said absenteeism has been a challenge, adding that several health workers and teachers have been investigated and submitted to various district service commissions for action.

“I have tasked all accounting officers in my region to step up and ensure health workers attend to duty and I urge all health workers to attend to duty because they applied for the jobs and they are regularly paid. Anyone found not on duty shall face the law,” Mr Agaba said.