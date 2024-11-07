IGG to extend services to local communities

The Inspectorate of Government is in plans to extend its services to local communities through a sectoral ombudsman approach, tackling grievances at the district level.

An ombudsman addresses public complaints against the government.

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, noted that current regional services hinder easy access for local communities. To address this, people will be deployed to districts and villages to handle cases like workplace victimisation and delayed service delivery.

Ms Kamya explained that this approach brings services closer to the people, reducing frustration with government services. The IGG's office faces a 6,000-case backlog.

"Having sectoral ombudspersons brings services closer to the people," Ms Kamya said.

This initiative aims to enhance awareness of the ombudsman function, promote good governance, and reduce case backlogs.

Ms Kamya spoke during Ombudsman Day celebrations, typically held on the second Thursday of October.

Deputy IGG Ms Anne Muhairwe stated that the sectoral ombudsman approach will save time in service delivery and conflict resolution.

"A person from Bundibugyo, Karamoja, or Bushenyi can now solve issues locally," she said.

Ms Muhairwe emphasised that ombudsmen require good listening, negotiation, and judgment skills, not necessarily a law background.

Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Ms Lucy Nakyobe highlighted Uganda's struggles with corruption, poor service delivery, and impunity among public officials. "Ombudsmen empower citizens and hold institutions accountable," she said.

Ms Nakyobe warned against infighting in public institutions, hindering service delivery. "Public offices shouldn't be treated like personal homes; communication is key."

Public Protector of South Africa Ms Kholeka Gcaleka noted that the sectoral ombudsman approach bridges the gap between citizens and public services.