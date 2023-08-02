IGG uncovers corruption in nine Busoga local governments

The Office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) has exposed irregularities in nine Local Governments in Busoga Sub-region, which comprises of Jinja City, Buyende, Kamuli, Kaliro, Luuka, Mayuge, Iganga, Bugweri, Namutumba, Bugiri, and Namayingo Districts. The uncovered rot includes maladministration and mishandling of taxpayers' money since 2019.

In Jinja District, a report from the Deputy IGG, Ms Patricia Ochan Okiria, revealed that two ghost teachers, Sr Stella Maris Namaye and Mr Elisa Wante, were being maintained at MM College Wairaka by the head teacher, Ms Joyce Hilda Namutosi, leading to an amount of Shs21 million in payments of salaries. Ms Okiria has recommended disciplinary action against Ms Namutosi for her "negligence."

“Ms Joyce Namutosi, the head teacher of MM Wairaka College should be forwarded to the Education Service Commission for disciplinary action over negligence of duty which has resulted into financial loss to the government’’ Ms Okiria’s report reads in part.

The report also directed Ms Namutosi to refund Shs21m to the IGG Assets Recovery Account without fail.

Ms Namutosi confirmed receipt of the report, but denied any wrongdoing, saying she cannot refund the money because she did not touch it since salary goes to individual accounts.

“I have written my defence to the IGG Regional Office (in Jinja City), informing them that I am wrongly being accused because I do not pay those teachers,” Ms Namutosi said.

She added: “Before I came to this school, Sr Namaye had been given leave, while Mr Wante had traveled abroad to visit his relatives during the holidays, which coincided with the Covid-19 outbreak.”

In Mpungwe Sub-county, Mayuge District, Shs2.5 million meant for road construction was falsely accounted for by the Senior Accounts Assistant, Ms Brenda Namuwaya. The IGG has directed her to refund the money and face appropriate action.

In Kamuli District, the former municipality Town Clerk, Mr Ronald Baganzi, has been asked to face the Public Service Commission for flouting procurement guidelines when accepting a tender for construction.

Investigations by the deputy IGG, Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, revealed that Mr Baganzi’s M/S Jofa Associates Ltd was awarded the contract of Phase I (construction of the administration block), which was valued at Shs112m, but only Shs45m was cleared.

Mr Baganzi was reported to have told the deputy IGG that a balance of Shs67m was not paid to the contractor because “council run short of money”, which the IGG, in her view, described as a “weakness”.

Ms Twinomugisha said the Town Clerk failed to guide the council well when entering into the contract by looking at the source of money, and directed Kamuli municipality to pay the contractor the balance as Mr Baganzi faces disciplinary action.

In Bugweri District, the IGG established that successful job applicants were being denied jobs, while failures were being given the nod, citing the health department where three nurses who sat for interviews as enrolled midwives and passed were put aside and those who failed were taken on.

The Office of the IGG named the affected nurses as Ms Zaina Enaza Tikabula, Ms Joyce Malimo and Ms Beatrice Gloria Nakiranda. These, it emerged, were replaced by the unsuccessful trio of Ms Oliva Baluka, Ms Lilian Kisakye, and Ms Pamela Kyazike.

According to Ms Twinomugisha, six positions were advertised and 40 applicants turned up for interviews where the first six successful applicants were to be selected.

“Ms Tikabula, Ms Malimo and Ms Nakiranda secured position two, three, and five respectively, but the other three, who never appeared among the best six, were put on the letter for appointment,” Ms Twinomugisha said.

She added that such appointments were illegal, a breach of Public Service regulations, which require appointment based on equity, natural justice and merit, and ordered the Bugweri Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to rescind them.

Mr Nelson Kirenda, the Bugweri CAO, confirmed that he had received this report from IGG, adding that: “Whatever was written by IGG was true and I had also heard about it and delayed issuing appointment letters.”

In Kaliro District, the IGG ordered for the sacking of the Principal Commercial Officer, Mr Simon Nkyadi, for allegedly forging his academic qualifications.

According to the IGG, Mr Nkyadi possessed a Pass Degree of Bachelor of Commerce from Makerere University, which he reportedly changed to a Second Class Degree (Lower).

In Luuka District, Mr Musa Waiswa allegedly forged a certificate in medical records and theater technology system to secure a job as a theater assistant.

Mr Waiswa was later transferred to Kayunga District Local Government, but the IGG has directed Police to arrest him over forgery.

In Bugiri, the IGG report, signed by Ms Okiria, has directed Police to arrest and prosecute the Assistant Forest Officer, Mr Nehemiah Waiswa for allegedly forging a transcript of Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine to get a job as the District Veterinary Officer.

In Iganga District, the IGG recommended the sacking of the Principal Internal Auditor, Mr Isaac Muwanguzi, for reportedly getting the job without having the requisite three-year working experience as a Senior Auditor.

Mr Muwanguzi also allegedly presented false documents, indicating that he had worked in an audit firm which is nonexistent.