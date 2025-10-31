IGG withdraws from Kazinda’s cases at the East African Court

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has withdrawn from all cases in which former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Godfrey Kazinda, is challenging the confiscation of his assets before the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania.

The withdrawal happened on Tuesday and this leaves the Attorney General of Uganda as the only respondent to battle Kazinda in the property confiscation dispute.

The Ombudsman had applied to join the proceedings, but later withdrew from the cases after conceding that it cannot participate in civil litigation before the East African Court of Justice (EACJ).

During the withdrawal proceedings on Tuesday, the IGG was represented by the manager of Civil Litigation, Mr Vincent Kasujja, and supervisor of litigation, Ms Hasifah Nabbale, while the Attorney General was represented by Principal State Attorney, Mr Richard Adrole.

Kazinda, who appeared via video link from Luzira Prison, represented himself. A five-member panel of justices led by Principal Judge Yohane Bokobora Masara granted the IGG’s request to withdraw its applications against Kazinda but with no costs.

The IGG had last year, withdrawn a similar application, bringing the total to three withdrawn applications. The justices reaffirmed that the Ugandan IGG doesn’t have the legal capacity to appear before the EACJ in such matters.

Background

The ombudsman’s bid to join the Kazinda case follows a ruling by the Anti-Corruption Court in November 2020, directing the confiscation of properties, including four cars.

Also to be confiscated were several land titles, Plot no 190, Bukoto Estate, Plot no 264, Bukoto Sabaddu, and Plot No 2132 Bukoto Mengo.

This saw on April 20, 2022, then Anti-Corruption Court Registrar, Pamela Lumunu Ocaya, directing the bailiffs, “You are hereby/ commanded to forceful evict/ remove the accused (Kazinda), their agents, tenants and all those who derive authority from them in respect of the above mentioned properties or any person bound by the decrees/ orders who may refuse to vacate the same and to vest them in the names of Government of Uganda,”

The confiscation orders followed the conviction of Kazinda on three counts of illicit enrichment, coupled with the issuance of confiscation orders in favour of the IGG. Presiding judge Margaret Tibulya went on and sentenced Kazinda to 15 years in prison.

But being dissatisfied, Kazinda appealed before the Court of Appeal, which reduced his sentence to seven years, but it was non-committal on upholding the confiscation orders. Despite being non-committal on the confiscation orders, the Anti-Corruption Court had revived the confiscation process, a move that saw Kazinda run to the East African Court of Justice for redress.

Why IGG sought to join Kazinda case

In her affidavit, Deputy IGG Patricia Achan Okiria stated that the IGG, having prosecuted Kazinda, executed and participated in the court orders that are sought to be quashed, it is a necessary party that ought to be joined as a respondent to civil reference No. 48/2022 (Geoffrey Kazinda vs Attorney General).