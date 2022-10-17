Ignorance of laws leaving public cheated – Advocates

Ignorance of laws has affected and cheated the public, leaving others sued and one can’t defend himself that he wasn’t aware of the law because ignorance of the law is not a defence, advocates have said.

Mr Justus Karuhanga the senior partner at Karuhanga, Tabaro and Associates (KTA) said people are being sued without any knowledge of the laws existing in Uganda and others are being cheated and have nowhere to report.

He said, for example, people's pictures are being used on billboards without consent or agreement.

"There are so many laws that government / Parliament passed and they are not fully implemented but also society is not aware of them which is so disadvantageous," he said.

Mr Karuhanga also said that before the National Payment Systems Act, business partners including MTN and Airtel were holding people's money without a license.

"People don't know how to recover their money when it gets lost during the process of transferring," he said during the preparation meeting for the 5th Annual Symposium on intellectual property and Technology organised by KTA in collaboration with United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

He said the symposium will help people understand where to report when their money gets lost.

Mr Karuhanga noted that getting together with government officials, economists, lawyers, representatives of civil society organizations, the finance and planning sector and academicians will help them find solutions to laws that have failed to be implemented

Mr Kenneth Muhangi the partner KTA Advocates, Chair Technology, media and Telecommunication committee of East Africa Law Society said the year’s symposium aims at discussing how technology and property can be harnessed to realize the objectives under the NDP111.