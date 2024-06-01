IGP Byakagaba suspends NUP rallies after three people die in procession

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba has suspended all National Unit Platform (NUP) rallies, just two days after they were cleared.

The decision comes after NUP's chaotic procession on Masaka road on Friday, which resulted in three deaths and multiple crashes.

"The police management has decided to halt any further consultative activities of NUP as a party with immediate effect until this matter is conclusively investigated and resolved," police spokesperson Fred Enanga announced Friday on behalf of IGP Byakagaba.

Byakagaba cited NUP's "lawlessness" and disregard for public safety, noting that the party's convoy caused traffic congestion and accidents along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

Despite Bobi Wine's caution to his supporters to ride carefully, the procession turned chaotic, resulting in the loss of three lives at Maya, Nsangi sub-county.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, attributed the fatal crash to reckless driving and excess speed by NUP supporters.

Over 10 people were injured and rushed to various health facilities.

IGP Byakagaba warned that the police will not tolerate any further disregard for public order and safety.

"Whoever acts contrary to public order and safety shall be held accountable under the laws of the country," he emphasized.

The suspension of NUP rallies comes as a significant setback for the party, which had planned to hold a rally in Mityana Municipality on Tuesday.

Bobi Wine and his supporters have been accused of flouting agreed-upon guidelines for their consultative meetings, leading to the police crackdown.