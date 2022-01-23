IGP eulogizes police officer killed in Kampala’s November blasts





The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has paid tribute to Police Constable Amos Kungu who died in the bomb attack near Kampala Central Police Station on November 16, 2021.

Through the head of community policing department, ACP Anatoli Muleterwa, the IGP sent a contribution of Shs5 million to PC Kungu’s family at his ancestral home in Molu village, Kiryolo parish, Kaderuna Sub County in Budaka District.

"We stand united with you in this soulful moment when we remember the contribution, sacrifice and resilience this gallant personnel rendered in defending his country. We will forever remember him and hold his soul in prayers and in our hearts. May his soul rest in eternal peace," IGP's message reads.

PC Kungu, who is one of the seven people killed in the suicide blasts that happened near CPS and Parliament leaving 33 others wounded, was buried on November 19 last year.

Gerald Odongo, the priest who led prayers at Kungu’s funeral during the burial, said people in all spheres of life should propagate peace and avoid any form of violence which has led to loss of lives of gallant police officers who are supposed to protect life.

Born in 1985, Kungu joined the Force in 2015. He died at the rank of a police constable, and, according to his elder brother, Ben Koma, he was the sole breadwinner for the family, including their 90-year-old mother.

Kungu’s widow, Hanifa Nakiyinga said the demise of her husband left a big gap in the family.