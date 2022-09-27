IGP issues Ebola control guidelines for police stations

Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola has issued guidelines that the police stations in Ebola-hit districts should follow to avoid spreading further spread of the disease.

While issuing the guidelines yesterday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said their health services directorate has drafted a comprehensive emergency preparedness plan for all police stations, particularly those in Wamala region, which takes Mubende, Mityana and Kyankwanzi, and Rwenzori West, which covers Kyegegwa and neighbouring districts.

He added the officers in the affected areas should ensure that they practice proper hygiene such as washing hands with jik and soap and using the sanitisers.

“Although the speed of transmission is still slow in Mubende, Kyegegwa and Kassanda, we want to inform all police officers and the public that Ebola is a contagious disease that can spread fast when in direct contact with blood or body fluids of the infected person,” he said.

Mr Enanga said the washing of hands should at least take 20 seconds.

“Avoid touching very sensitive parts such as eyes, nose, and mouth. These are reminders that we have been through but are still very sensitive. Please don’t relax until the disease is in your house,” he said.

Wearing face masks

He also tasked police officers in the affected regions to wear face masks. He added that they should avoid physical contact, the reason, he said, they have given a directive on decongesting police cells and the number of cases registered at the station.

“We have instructed officers, especially in Mubende, Kyegegwa and Kassanda, to decongest the stations as much as possible so as to ensure that there is no spread of the disease in the stations,” Mr Enanga added.