IGP Ochola shuffles 60 commanders

Sunday February 07 2021
Mr Martins Okoth Ochola

By Benson Tumusiime

                      

KAMPALA-  One month after Uganda’s general election, the inspector general of police Mr Martins Okoth Ochola has shuffled  60 police officers from different departments and directorates.

The officers affected range from the rank of Assistant superintendent of police to senior commissioner of police.

 According to the transfer list that Sunday Monitor has seen,  the  police officers are expected to take up the new offices with immediate effect.

A source at police headquarters in Naguru in Kampala told this newspaper that  during the police Advisory Committee meeting (PAC), police observed that during the election days, some officers from different regions were reluctant to enforce the Ministry of health standard operating procedures (Sops) . 

The source added that IGP Okoth Ochola directed the director Human Resource to make transfers and change all those officers whose areas were implicated on not observing the Sops  during the campaign especially in districts where election violence registered.

Efforts to reach the police spokesperson for a comment were futile as  he did not answer our repeated calls.


NAME                               OLD POST                               NEW POST 
Sp.Mugarura            HRM Pol.Hqrt                             West Nile  D/RPC
Sp Ojandu Robert    HRM Pol.Hqtrs                            Kiira Region D/RPC
Sp Wabwire Joab            Moyo                                    North Kyoga D/RPC
Sp Wamunyerere David    Savana                                Bukedea D/RPC
Sp Gubira Gerald    HRM Pol.Hqtrs                               Savana
Sp Tugume Ezera              Bukedea                               Entebbe DPC
Sp Kasigaire Micheal    Entebbe                                    Serere  DPC
Asp Akankwatsa Edgar    Serere                                   Bukedea  DPC
Sp Ismati Patrick Albato HRM. Pol,Hqtrs                      Rukiga DPC
Sp Lumala Fred             HRM Pol.Hqrt                         Moyo  DPC
Sp Ocuma Denis       Arua                                             KMP Interagency Laison Officer
Asp Okumu Aggrey Nyeko    Rukiga                 Bundibujo DPC
Asp Taban Swaib             Bundibujo           HRM Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Nansucha Jude         HRM Pol.Hqtrs          Arua DPC
Sp Nabwire Alex             Buikwe                  Maracha DPC
Asp Akello Judith                 Kyotera                            Buikwe DPC
Asp Hiwumbire Hassan    Maracha                  Kyotera DPC
Sp Kakaire Adam Mulondo    Nabila                   Lira DPC
Sp Mugerwa Benard    Lira                                    Hrm Pol.Hqtrs.
Asp Kamar Stephen    Kagadi                             Hrm Pol.Hqtrs
Sp Kutuusa Marion    Cfpd                                    Appointed Admin Officer Cpc
Asp Tumushime Nelson    Kakumiro P/Station    Appointed R/Pro Rwenzori East
Asp Kairega Ivan    Katwe P/Station    Hrm.Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Agona Jefferson    Arua    Katwe As Oc Operations.
Asp Nuwabiine Moses    Lubar P/Station    Kitebi P/Station Oc Operations.
Asp Wakasero David    Kaatop/P Manafa     Maganjo P/Station Oc Station
Asp Ongomu Brain    HRM Pol.Hqtrs    Kitwe P/Station Oc Station
Asp Baguma Hillary HRM Pol.Hqtrs    Nakapiripiti Oc Station
Asp Mafuko George    Abim    Hrm Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Bogere Fred    HRM    Kisubi P/Station Entebbe  Oc 
Asp Thomua Santos    Nebbi    Hrm Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Tumwesigye David    Namasuba    Nebbi  Oc Station
Asp Vicent BrightKabowa P/Station    Malaba Oc Station
Asp Agaba Arthur    Malaba     Kabowa P/Station  Oc.
Asp Oyesigye Peter    Amuru    Nakasongola Oc Station
Asp Kawoya Ivan    Kagarama Ntungamo    Kigumba P/Station Kiryandongo
Asp Lando Yahood    Kiryandongo    Hrm Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Hadali Kosai    Hrm Pol.Hqtrs    Kazo P/Station Oc
Asp Makibwe Daniel    Kitintale     HRM Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Chemswat Jacob    HRM               Kitintale
Asp Abas Natam            Jinja    HRM pending investigation

