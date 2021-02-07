IGP Ochola shuffles 60 commanders
Sunday February 07 2021
KAMPALA- One month after Uganda’s general election, the inspector general of police Mr Martins Okoth Ochola has shuffled 60 police officers from different departments and directorates.
The officers affected range from the rank of Assistant superintendent of police to senior commissioner of police.
According to the transfer list that Sunday Monitor has seen, the police officers are expected to take up the new offices with immediate effect.
A source at police headquarters in Naguru in Kampala told this newspaper that during the police Advisory Committee meeting (PAC), police observed that during the election days, some officers from different regions were reluctant to enforce the Ministry of health standard operating procedures (Sops) .
The source added that IGP Okoth Ochola directed the director Human Resource to make transfers and change all those officers whose areas were implicated on not observing the Sops during the campaign especially in districts where election violence registered.
Efforts to reach the police spokesperson for a comment were futile as he did not answer our repeated calls.
NAME OLD POST NEW POST
Sp.Mugarura HRM Pol.Hqrt West Nile D/RPC
Sp Ojandu Robert HRM Pol.Hqtrs Kiira Region D/RPC
Sp Wabwire Joab Moyo North Kyoga D/RPC
Sp Wamunyerere David Savana Bukedea D/RPC
Sp Gubira Gerald HRM Pol.Hqtrs Savana
Sp Tugume Ezera Bukedea Entebbe DPC
Sp Kasigaire Micheal Entebbe Serere DPC
Asp Akankwatsa Edgar Serere Bukedea DPC
Sp Ismati Patrick Albato HRM. Pol,Hqtrs Rukiga DPC
Sp Lumala Fred HRM Pol.Hqrt Moyo DPC
Sp Ocuma Denis Arua KMP Interagency Laison Officer
Asp Okumu Aggrey Nyeko Rukiga Bundibujo DPC
Asp Taban Swaib Bundibujo HRM Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Nansucha Jude HRM Pol.Hqtrs Arua DPC
Sp Nabwire Alex Buikwe Maracha DPC
Asp Akello Judith Kyotera Buikwe DPC
Asp Hiwumbire Hassan Maracha Kyotera DPC
Sp Kakaire Adam Mulondo Nabila Lira DPC
Sp Mugerwa Benard Lira Hrm Pol.Hqtrs.
Asp Kamar Stephen Kagadi Hrm Pol.Hqtrs
Sp Kutuusa Marion Cfpd Appointed Admin Officer Cpc
Asp Tumushime Nelson Kakumiro P/Station Appointed R/Pro Rwenzori East
Asp Kairega Ivan Katwe P/Station Hrm.Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Agona Jefferson Arua Katwe As Oc Operations.
Asp Nuwabiine Moses Lubar P/Station Kitebi P/Station Oc Operations.
Asp Wakasero David Kaatop/P Manafa Maganjo P/Station Oc Station
Asp Ongomu Brain HRM Pol.Hqtrs Kitwe P/Station Oc Station
Asp Baguma Hillary HRM Pol.Hqtrs Nakapiripiti Oc Station
Asp Mafuko George Abim Hrm Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Bogere Fred HRM Kisubi P/Station Entebbe Oc
Asp Thomua Santos Nebbi Hrm Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Tumwesigye David Namasuba Nebbi Oc Station
Asp Vicent BrightKabowa P/Station Malaba Oc Station
Asp Agaba Arthur Malaba Kabowa P/Station Oc.
Asp Oyesigye Peter Amuru Nakasongola Oc Station
Asp Kawoya Ivan Kagarama Ntungamo Kigumba P/Station Kiryandongo
Asp Lando Yahood Kiryandongo Hrm Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Hadali Kosai Hrm Pol.Hqtrs Kazo P/Station Oc
Asp Makibwe Daniel Kitintale HRM Pol.Hqtrs
Asp Chemswat Jacob HRM Kitintale
Asp Abas Natam Jinja HRM pending investigation