IGP Ochola shuffles 60 commanders

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

KAMPALA- One month after Uganda’s general election, the inspector general of police Mr Martins Okoth Ochola has shuffled 60 police officers from different departments and directorates.

The officers affected range from the rank of Assistant superintendent of police to senior commissioner of police.

According to the transfer list that Sunday Monitor has seen, the police officers are expected to take up the new offices with immediate effect.

A source at police headquarters in Naguru in Kampala told this newspaper that during the police Advisory Committee meeting (PAC), police observed that during the election days, some officers from different regions were reluctant to enforce the Ministry of health standard operating procedures (Sops) .

The source added that IGP Okoth Ochola directed the director Human Resource to make transfers and change all those officers whose areas were implicated on not observing the Sops during the campaign especially in districts where election violence registered.

Advertisement

Efforts to reach the police spokesperson for a comment were futile as he did not answer our repeated calls.



NAME OLD POST NEW POST

Sp.Mugarura HRM Pol.Hqrt West Nile D/RPC

Sp Ojandu Robert HRM Pol.Hqtrs Kiira Region D/RPC

Sp Wabwire Joab Moyo North Kyoga D/RPC

Sp Wamunyerere David Savana Bukedea D/RPC

Sp Gubira Gerald HRM Pol.Hqtrs Savana

Sp Tugume Ezera Bukedea Entebbe DPC

Sp Kasigaire Micheal Entebbe Serere DPC

Asp Akankwatsa Edgar Serere Bukedea DPC

Sp Ismati Patrick Albato HRM. Pol,Hqtrs Rukiga DPC

Sp Lumala Fred HRM Pol.Hqrt Moyo DPC

Sp Ocuma Denis Arua KMP Interagency Laison Officer

Asp Okumu Aggrey Nyeko Rukiga Bundibujo DPC

Asp Taban Swaib Bundibujo HRM Pol.Hqtrs

Asp Nansucha Jude HRM Pol.Hqtrs Arua DPC

Sp Nabwire Alex Buikwe Maracha DPC

Asp Akello Judith Kyotera Buikwe DPC

Asp Hiwumbire Hassan Maracha Kyotera DPC

Sp Kakaire Adam Mulondo Nabila Lira DPC

Sp Mugerwa Benard Lira Hrm Pol.Hqtrs.

Asp Kamar Stephen Kagadi Hrm Pol.Hqtrs

Sp Kutuusa Marion Cfpd Appointed Admin Officer Cpc

Asp Tumushime Nelson Kakumiro P/Station Appointed R/Pro Rwenzori East

Asp Kairega Ivan Katwe P/Station Hrm.Pol.Hqtrs

Asp Agona Jefferson Arua Katwe As Oc Operations.

Asp Nuwabiine Moses Lubar P/Station Kitebi P/Station Oc Operations.

Asp Wakasero David Kaatop/P Manafa Maganjo P/Station Oc Station

Asp Ongomu Brain HRM Pol.Hqtrs Kitwe P/Station Oc Station

Asp Baguma Hillary HRM Pol.Hqtrs Nakapiripiti Oc Station

Asp Mafuko George Abim Hrm Pol.Hqtrs

Asp Bogere Fred HRM Kisubi P/Station Entebbe Oc

Asp Thomua Santos Nebbi Hrm Pol.Hqtrs

Asp Tumwesigye David Namasuba Nebbi Oc Station

Asp Vicent BrightKabowa P/Station Malaba Oc Station

Asp Agaba Arthur Malaba Kabowa P/Station Oc.

Asp Oyesigye Peter Amuru Nakasongola Oc Station

Asp Kawoya Ivan Kagarama Ntungamo Kigumba P/Station Kiryandongo

Asp Lando Yahood Kiryandongo Hrm Pol.Hqtrs

Asp Hadali Kosai Hrm Pol.Hqtrs Kazo P/Station Oc

Asp Makibwe Daniel Kitintale HRM Pol.Hqtrs

Asp Chemswat Jacob HRM Kitintale

Asp Abas Natam Jinja HRM pending investigation