IGP Ochola speaks out on health condition

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, has denied having any ailments that impede his discharge of police duties, saying he is as fit as a fiddle.

Mr Ochola has been delegating senior police officers to represent him at several state and internal events, which has sparked rumours that he could be sick or not in charge of the institution’s command and control, allegations he said have been misreported in the media and by colleagues.

“I am as fit as a fiddle. I am as energetic ...,” Mr Ochola told Daily Monitor yesterday.

His remarks came after he skipped the meeting with the Parliament Committee on Defence for the third time.

The Police Joint Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, and the Director of Medical Services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga, told MPs that Mr Ochola was ill with “unstable high blood pressure”, an allegation the IGP denies.

“Since the recent demise of the Deputy IGP [Lt Gen Paul Lokech], he [Ochola] has really had a rough time. So we have advised him plus his physician at Mulago [Hospital] to try as much as possible to avoid long meetings as we are stabilising him,” Dr Byaruhanga said.

Mr Ochola could not attend Lt Gen Lokech’s burial because he had problems with high blood pressure.

“I have a physician at Mulago National Referral Hospital and he checks on me. My health issues are between me and my physician. I have not shared it with anyone even in the police,” he said.

Mr Ochola said he took a break for a few weeks, but returned to office on time, and has since been working.

Asked why he is often absent at state and some internal events, the IGP said he has created a functioning system in the force, and is allowing it to work by encouraging his directors with minimum supervision.

“I am at policy level. There are officers at tactical level and operational level. At policy level, my work is to give the directors guidance,” he said.

Mr Ochola added that he has the capacity to overshadow his colleagues at events and other functions, but his management style, where he works quietly, enables team work and nurtures officers who may take on his role when he leaves the police.

