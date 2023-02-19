IGP's convoy knocks boda boda rider dead, six injured

A 32-year-old boda boda rider was on Sunday knocked dead in Bugiri District by one of the cars in the convoy of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola who was en route to Kampala.

Police said Yunusu Mukose, a resident of Mukuba zone, Bugiri Municipality was knocked dead by a Toyota Land cruiser registration number, UP 8517 that was leading the convoy of the IGP.

The Sunday morning crash happened at Buwuni village in Bugiri District along Iganga -Tororo highway.

“Preliminary findings indicate that at about 1100hrs at Buwuni village, along Iganga -Tororo highway, several vehicles slowed down as they approached the convoy of the IGP that was heading to Kampala from Tororo [District]. It’s during that process that the rider of the motorcycle, ridden by Mukose Yunusu, dangerously tried to overtake a trailer and other vehicles, which put him in the opposite lane, where he collided with the lead motor vehicle of the IGP’s convoy. The rider of the motorcycle died on spot and his passenger on the motorcycle whose identity is yet to be established sustained serious injuries,” traffic police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima said in a Sunday evening statement.