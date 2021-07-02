IGP shuffles 28 police bosses

Friday July 02 2021
home08pix

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Martins Okoth Ochola. PHOTO/FILE

Summary

The new changes have also seen Senior Commissioner of Police Anne Tusiime appointed the new deputy director for the Police Human Resource Development directorate

By Benson Tumusiime

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, yesterday transferred the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander and 27 other senior officers.

In the transfer message from the general Police headquarters that the Daily Monitor has seen, Mr Ochola transferred Commissioner of Police Moses Kafero Kabugo from commander for Kampala Metropolitan Police  to the commandant of senior command and Staff College Bwebajja.

In April 2018 CP Kafero was appointed commander for Kampala Metropolitan Police, replacing Commissioner of Police Frank Mwesigwa who was transferred to tourism police under the directorate of counter terrorism.

In the  July 1 police transfer, Commissioner of Police Kafero was replaced by senior commissioner of police  Stephen Tanui from Mobile Police and Patrol Unit.

The new changes have also seen Senior Commissioner of Police Anne Tusiime appointed the new deputy director for the Police Human Resource Development directorate while Commissioner of Police Felix Baryamwisaki, who has been the director for Information and Communication Technology, has been taken to construction, estates and land management.

IGP Ochola has also appointed Commissioner of Police Yusuf Ssewanyana as the acting  director for information and communication technology and being deputized by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ezra Mujabwani.

Enoch Abeine, who has been the Greater Masaka Regional Police Commander, has been sent to West Nile in the same position.

The transfers have also seen Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Nkore moved from North Kyoga to Masaka as Regional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent of Police Kituuma Rusoke confirmed as East Kyoga Regional police commander, Senior Superintendent of Police Julius Tusingwire moved from Bukedi South to North Kyoga as RPC, SSP Andrew Kaggwa named as Flying Squad commander, SSP Ibrahim Saiga named the new deputy commandant for the Anti-Stock Theft Unit and SP Benard Akankwasa from Katonga to Busoga North as RPC. The changes, according to the Inspector General of Police, take immediate effect.

Name


Old position


New


Scp Tanui Stephen


Mppu Commandant


Kmp Commandant


Scp Tusiime Anne


Directorate of L&E


Hrd As D/ Director


Cp Baryamwisaki Felix


 Directorate of L&E


Ag Scp Land Management


Cp Kafero Moses


Kmp Commander


Scsc Bwebajja


Cp Kamya John


Scsc Bwebajja


Appointed Ag Cp Hrd


Cp Sewanyana Yusuf


Hrm


Appointed Ag D/Director Ict


Acp Mujabwani Ezra


G/Masaka As Rpc


West Nile Arua As Rpc


Acp Baine Enock


N/Kyoga


Masaka As Rpc


Acp Nkore Paul


Kyoga


Confirmed As Rpc N/Kyoga


Ssp Kituuma Rusoke


Busoga North


Greater Bushenyi  Rpc


Ssp Mwanga Kitiyo


Kidepo


Katonga As Rpc


Ssp Ochen Stephen


Busoga East


Kidepo As Rpc


Ssp Katungwesi Anatolo


West Nile


Bukedi South As Rpc


Ssp Okullo Richard


Hra


Flying Squad AS Commandant


Ssp Tusingwire Julius


Katonga


Astu As D/Commandant


Ssp Kagwa Andrew


G/Bushenyi


Busoga North As Rpc


Ssp Saiga Ibrahim


Hra


Rwenzori East As Rpc


Sp Akankwatsa Benard


FFU (999)


East Kyoga As D/Rpc


Sp Otim Bosco


FFU


Mt Rwenzori As D/Rpc



