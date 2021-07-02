IGP shuffles 28 police bosses

The new changes have also seen Senior Commissioner of Police Anne Tusiime appointed the new deputy director for the Police Human Resource Development directorate

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, yesterday transferred the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander and 27 other senior officers.

In the transfer message from the general Police headquarters that the Daily Monitor has seen, Mr Ochola transferred Commissioner of Police Moses Kafero Kabugo from commander for Kampala Metropolitan Police to the commandant of senior command and Staff College Bwebajja.

In April 2018 CP Kafero was appointed commander for Kampala Metropolitan Police, replacing Commissioner of Police Frank Mwesigwa who was transferred to tourism police under the directorate of counter terrorism.

In the July 1 police transfer, Commissioner of Police Kafero was replaced by senior commissioner of police Stephen Tanui from Mobile Police and Patrol Unit.

The new changes have also seen Senior Commissioner of Police Anne Tusiime appointed the new deputy director for the Police Human Resource Development directorate while Commissioner of Police Felix Baryamwisaki, who has been the director for Information and Communication Technology, has been taken to construction, estates and land management.

IGP Ochola has also appointed Commissioner of Police Yusuf Ssewanyana as the acting director for information and communication technology and being deputized by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ezra Mujabwani.

Advertisement

Enoch Abeine, who has been the Greater Masaka Regional Police Commander, has been sent to West Nile in the same position.

The transfers have also seen Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Nkore moved from North Kyoga to Masaka as Regional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent of Police Kituuma Rusoke confirmed as East Kyoga Regional police commander, Senior Superintendent of Police Julius Tusingwire moved from Bukedi South to North Kyoga as RPC, SSP Andrew Kaggwa named as Flying Squad commander, SSP Ibrahim Saiga named the new deputy commandant for the Anti-Stock Theft Unit and SP Benard Akankwasa from Katonga to Busoga North as RPC. The changes, according to the Inspector General of Police, take immediate effect.

Name

Old position

New

Scp Tanui Stephen

Mppu Commandant

Kmp Commandant

Scp Tusiime Anne

Directorate of L&E

Hrd As D/ Director

Cp Baryamwisaki Felix

Directorate of L&E

Ag Scp Land Management

Cp Kafero Moses

Kmp Commander

Scsc Bwebajja

Cp Kamya John

Scsc Bwebajja

Appointed Ag Cp Hrd

Cp Sewanyana Yusuf

Hrm

Appointed Ag D/Director Ict

Acp Mujabwani Ezra

G/Masaka As Rpc

West Nile Arua As Rpc

Acp Baine Enock

N/Kyoga

Masaka As Rpc

Acp Nkore Paul

Kyoga

Confirmed As Rpc N/Kyoga

Ssp Kituuma Rusoke

Busoga North

Greater Bushenyi Rpc

Ssp Mwanga Kitiyo

Kidepo

Katonga As Rpc

Ssp Ochen Stephen

Busoga East

Kidepo As Rpc

Ssp Katungwesi Anatolo

West Nile

Bukedi South As Rpc

Ssp Okullo Richard

Hra

Flying Squad AS Commandant

Ssp Tusingwire Julius

Katonga

Astu As D/Commandant

Ssp Kagwa Andrew

G/Bushenyi

Busoga North As Rpc

Ssp Saiga Ibrahim

Hra

Rwenzori East As Rpc

Sp Akankwatsa Benard

FFU (999)

East Kyoga As D/Rpc

Sp Otim Bosco

FFU

Mt Rwenzori As D/Rpc





