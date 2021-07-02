IGP shuffles 28 police bosses
Friday July 02 2021
The Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, yesterday transferred the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander and 27 other senior officers.
In the transfer message from the general Police headquarters that the Daily Monitor has seen, Mr Ochola transferred Commissioner of Police Moses Kafero Kabugo from commander for Kampala Metropolitan Police to the commandant of senior command and Staff College Bwebajja.
In April 2018 CP Kafero was appointed commander for Kampala Metropolitan Police, replacing Commissioner of Police Frank Mwesigwa who was transferred to tourism police under the directorate of counter terrorism.
In the July 1 police transfer, Commissioner of Police Kafero was replaced by senior commissioner of police Stephen Tanui from Mobile Police and Patrol Unit.
The new changes have also seen Senior Commissioner of Police Anne Tusiime appointed the new deputy director for the Police Human Resource Development directorate while Commissioner of Police Felix Baryamwisaki, who has been the director for Information and Communication Technology, has been taken to construction, estates and land management.
IGP Ochola has also appointed Commissioner of Police Yusuf Ssewanyana as the acting director for information and communication technology and being deputized by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ezra Mujabwani.
Enoch Abeine, who has been the Greater Masaka Regional Police Commander, has been sent to West Nile in the same position.
The transfers have also seen Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Nkore moved from North Kyoga to Masaka as Regional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent of Police Kituuma Rusoke confirmed as East Kyoga Regional police commander, Senior Superintendent of Police Julius Tusingwire moved from Bukedi South to North Kyoga as RPC, SSP Andrew Kaggwa named as Flying Squad commander, SSP Ibrahim Saiga named the new deputy commandant for the Anti-Stock Theft Unit and SP Benard Akankwasa from Katonga to Busoga North as RPC. The changes, according to the Inspector General of Police, take immediate effect.
Name
Old position
New
Scp Tanui Stephen
Mppu Commandant
Kmp Commandant
Scp Tusiime Anne
Directorate of L&E
Hrd As D/ Director
Cp Baryamwisaki Felix
Directorate of L&E
Ag Scp Land Management
Cp Kafero Moses
Kmp Commander
Scsc Bwebajja
Cp Kamya John
Scsc Bwebajja
Appointed Ag Cp Hrd
Cp Sewanyana Yusuf
Hrm
Appointed Ag D/Director Ict
Acp Mujabwani Ezra
G/Masaka As Rpc
West Nile Arua As Rpc
Acp Baine Enock
N/Kyoga
Masaka As Rpc
Acp Nkore Paul
Kyoga
Confirmed As Rpc N/Kyoga
Ssp Kituuma Rusoke
Busoga North
Greater Bushenyi Rpc
Ssp Mwanga Kitiyo
Kidepo
Katonga As Rpc
Ssp Ochen Stephen
Busoga East
Kidepo As Rpc
Ssp Katungwesi Anatolo
West Nile
Bukedi South As Rpc
Ssp Okullo Richard
Hra
Flying Squad AS Commandant
Ssp Tusingwire Julius
Katonga
Astu As D/Commandant
Ssp Kagwa Andrew
G/Bushenyi
Busoga North As Rpc
Ssp Saiga Ibrahim
Hra
Rwenzori East As Rpc
Sp Akankwatsa Benard
FFU (999)
East Kyoga As D/Rpc
Sp Otim Bosco
FFU
Mt Rwenzori As D/Rpc