Illegal, unlicensed gaming machines confiscated in Busoga raid

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has raided Busoga Sub-region and confiscated several illegal machines, most of which are unknown to them, or aren’t licensed and tested to perform that business in public.

The NLGRB is mandated to license, regulate, and supervise the lotteries, gaming, and betting industry in the country.

Mr Stephen Tabaruka Bakironda, the NLGRB manager of operations, says they were in the eastern part of the country to also conduct an operation codenamed mashine haram, a Swahili phrase for illegal machines or an illegality.

“All machines that are illegal and unauthorised, unlicensed, and tested by the Board are being confiscated from the public and taken to our warehouse,” Mr Bakironda, who was flanked by other officials from the NLGRB, said.

In Bugembe and Mafubira Villages, Jinja North City Division, over ten illegal slot machines and ten fish tables were confiscated, while in Mafubira Village, the NLGRB enforcement team impounded a vehicle loaded with two fish tables and two slot machines and led it to Mafubira Police Station.



Operation mashine haram was rolled out this month and will involve impromptu months of inspections and confiscations, aimed at upholding the Lotteries and Gaming Act, Cap 334, which mandates that all gaming operators in Uganda are licensed.



It also aims at ensuring compliance while conducting monitoring checks to see who is out there and doesn’t have a licence. The operations are driven by informants who relay information to the NLGRB enforcement teams, which also conduct parallel surveillance.

Mr Bakironda said they have so far confiscated over 6,000 different kinds of machines and in conjunction with the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), destroyed over 3,000, and are in the process of destroying more “to protect the public”.



The latest operation comes after the NLGRB in July destroyed 2,347 illegal gaming machines at Luweero Industries in Nakasongola, as part of its similar ongoing nationwide campaign to eliminate unlicensed gambling operations countrywide.

Earlier, the NLGRB chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Denis Mudene Ngabirano, said none of the seized machines ever returned to circulation.

“We maintain a strict registry and transparent process from confiscation, court orders, to destruction. We even match court and NEC records to maintain accountability,” Mr Ngabirano said in July.

He explained that coins found inside these machines during raids are counted in the presence of auditors, legal, and enforcement teams, adding that to date, they have recovered about Shs11m, which has all been deposited into the Consolidated Fund.

