ILO elections: Candidate pledges minimum wage in African countries

Mr Mthunzi Mdwaba, a South African national, is a candidate for the for director-general of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Photo | Courtesy

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Uganda is one of the six nations in Africa that are meant to participate in the May 20, 2020 election including, Cameroon, Rwanda, Morocco Esnatini, and Nigeria.

Africa’s only candidate in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) elections for director-general has noted that his first assignment in office if elected will be to make sure that the minimum wage is enforced.

