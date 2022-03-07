ILO elections: Candidate pledges minimum wage in African countries

Africa’s only candidate in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) elections for director-general has noted that his first assignment in office if elected will be to make sure that the minimum wage is enforced.

Uganda is one of the six nations in Africa that are meant to participate in the May 20, 2020 election including, Cameroon, Rwanda, Morocco Esnatini, and Nigeria.

Mr Mthunzi Mdwaba, a South African national who is the only African running for the office told journalists in an online press conference that there are many countries that have not set the minimum wage law or are not enforcing it.

This according to him has placed nationals of such African countries at the risk of being exploited by multinational companies which are always cutting the cost of production by paying less to the workers.

“There are many countries in Africa for instance in Uganda where this law doesn’t exist or it is not enforced at all. The best way to do it as ILO is by visiting these countries to make sure that the ratifications of convention 131 about minimum wage are enforced. If I am elected, I will make these issues my first priority because it differs from one country to another,” Mr Mdwaba said.

Mr Engola Mac-Odongo Okello, the Minister of Gender, Labor, and Social Development said that the matter was pushed to the cabinet and still awaits their approval before it comes back to the floor of parliament.

“We are still waiting on this matter and we hope that by the time it comes, Ugandans will be ready to receive it. The cabinet is yet to pronounce itself on this bill but we need to be patient,” Mr Engola said.

According to ILO, Minimum Wage is the lowest amount a worker can be legally paid for his work. Most countries have a nationwide minimum wage that all workers must be paid.

Uganda's minimum wage was last changed in 1884 putting the figure at Shs6, 000 then. The economy has since drastically changed but the wage had never been revisited.

Many workers, especially the casual laborers in companies have complained about low pay and long working hours. In most of the companies, for instance, a person is paid as low as Shs5, 000 (about one and a half dollars)

In 2015, the incumbent Minimum Wage Advisory Board made a recommendation that the rate is put at Shs136, 000.

During the press conference, Mr Mdwaba said that Uganda assented to convention 131 which talks about the minimum wage law in all countries.

About Mr Mdwaba

The candidate from Eastern Cape Town in South Africa is a member of the ILO governing body, he also held a position IOE vice president to ILO, and an ex-officio member of the Global Commission on the Future of Work which preceded the International Labour Conference Centenary celebration, Employer spokesperson for the Programme, Finance and Administration. Among other positions.

He holds a Bachelors of Law and LLB from the University of Witswatersrand, Johannesburg Adjunct Associate Professor of Law at University of the West Cape (UWC) focusing mainly on the future of Work (FoW) issues as well as Human Rights and Responsible Business Conduct.

About the elections

Mr Mdwaba will compete with five other candidates from across the world for the top position of the organization.

He said that he has been confirmed by the Trade Union Convention in Africa, the African Union, and the Trade Union Federation on the continent as the best candidate for the position whose process has already started with the first stage held on January 20, 2020, with public debate. The next interviews will be interviews on March 14 and elections will be on May 20.

ILO is composed of 56 countries which make up 122 governing body members, 56 are regular voters while 66 are deputies which are allowed to vote only when the regular voters are not present.

The 56 regulars include 14 are employers, 14 trade union members, and 14 governing body members.