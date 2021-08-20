Imam, three others remanded over inciting violence, assault

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Muslim leaders in Masaka City including the Imam at the main mosque, have been charged with two counts of inciting violence and assault and consequently remanded to Masaka Prison.

The suspects including; Imam Abasi Nseera, Musa Tamale, Hakim Nseera, and Farouk Kulumba appeared before Masaka Grade One Magistrate, Ms Grace Wakooli on Wednesday who read the charges to them.

The prosecution contends that the quartet on May 25, 2021, incited violence among worshippers at Masaka Main mosque which resulted in assault and causing serious injuries to two former members of the mosque management committee - Hajj Yasin Kakomo and Hajj Nasur Abdullah.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to all counts and sought court bail.

The prosecution led by Ms Priscilla Nyakake told the court that the investigation was complete and was ready to commence the hearing.

“Files are ready and investigations are done, we pray that if the accused are ready, we continue with the hearing of this case,” she said.

However, all the accused persons told the court that they were not ready for the hearing and instead asked for bail.

But after looking at documents submitted by their sureties, Ms Nyakake asked the court to remand the accused to allow the prosecution time to first investigate sureties before granting bail.

Ms Wakooli agreed with the prosecution and remanded the accused persons until August 25, 2021 when hearing the case is expected to commence.

The faithful in Masaka is embroiled in a leadership row that saw both Hajj Yasin Kakomo and Hajj Nasur Abdullah dropped from the management committee of Masaka Main Mosque early this year allegedly over mismanagement and incompetence.

The duo protested the move and vowed to fight the new management led by Sheikh Abasi Nseera whose leadership was embraced by the majority of the worshipers at the mosque.

