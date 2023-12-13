Immigration experiences system breakdown, suspends services

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration control under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced a temporary breakdown of their services following a fibre cable cut at the Ministry headquarters.

The announcement came through a Public Notice dated December 13, 2023, where the public was informed of the incident.

“We would like to inform the public that there has been an internet fiber cut at the Ministry Headquarters, which has caused a temporary breakdown of our services. This has affected services at all our centers, including Passport Services, Immigration Services (such as Work Permit, Special Pass, Dependant Passes, Certificates of Residence and Student Passes processing), among other services. This includes at the Headquarters, Regional Offices, and at Missions and Embassies,” the statement read in part.

The directorate further said that their technical teams are working tirelessly to ensure that normal service is restored as soon as possible, further apologising for any inconvenience caused, and reassuring their clients that services will be restored at the earliest.

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control under the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Uganda is in charge of processing passports for Ugandans, and issuing different types of visas and permits to foreign nationals among other services.

𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐟 Passport and Immigration 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬.. https://t.co/M1oJjk1rJg — Ministry of Internal Affairs Uganda (@mia_uga) December 13, 2023