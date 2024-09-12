Immigration raises red flag over man's claim to diplomatic passport

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) has summoned Mr Rugiirwa Katatumba, the son of a former ambassador, to explain the source of a diplomatic passport he has been displaying on various social media platforms.

Last week, Mr Rugiirwa, a businessman and son of former honorary counsel of Pakistan, the late Boney Mwebesa Katatumba, appeared on social media with a red passport, sparking public outcry. However, the ministry of Internal Affairs denied authorising the issuance of the passport.

In an interview with this publication on Monday, Mr Simon Mundeyi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, stated that after a thorough investigation, it has been determined that no diplomatic passport was ever issued in the name of Rugiirwa Katatumba.

“People might want to show off on social media with a red passport, but we will now ask the police to investigate and have this individual produce the passport he is displaying so we can verify its authenticity,” Mr Mundeyi said.

He added: “The passport he is displaying on social media may have come from Nasser Road or could belong to a parent. He did not open it for inspection. For someone to hold a diplomatic passport, they must be of high standing in society or hold a significant office.”

Mr Mundeyi explained that the only diplomatic passport ever issued to the Katatumba family was in the name of Gertrude Katatumba, in her capacity as a diplomat's wife.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said it has issued 3,024 diplomatic passports, 2,064 service passports, and 1,076,200 ordinary electronic paper-based passports.

“The law does not grant the minister the authority to recommend or issue diplomatic passports. The minister can only authorise the issuance of service passports, which are green and reserved for heads of government institutions and others deemed fit by the minister of Internal Affairs,” Mr Mudeyi said.

The documents verified by this publication show that Mr Rugiirwa applied for a replacement of an ordinary passport on April 10, 2021, and collected it from the Kyambogo Passport Collection Centre on November 22, 2021, at 1:41pm.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that during his application, Mr Rugiirwa requested to drop the name "Brian" but did not provide evidence for this change.

Mr Mundeyi said the DCIC is very strict about issuing service and diplomatic passports.

“Diplomatic passports are issued by law to judges, chairpersons of permanent commissions, and others in high-ranking positions. The law does not empower the minister to authorise the issuance of diplomatic passports,” he said.

The Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Haruna Nkunyingi Muwada, has called for a thorough investigation into the issuance of both diplomatic and service passports, citing it as a factor contributing to the decline in the ranking of the Ugandan passport.

The Ugandan passport is currently ranked 73rd out of 199 nations worldwide, according to 2024 global passport index.

Mr Muwada attributed this decline to the issuance of diplomatic passports to individuals with connections to the government.

“We are concerned that Uganda has opted to issue or sell diplomatic passports to many wealthy individuals, tycoons, and some foreigners who are not legally diplomats. The current use of Uganda's red passports contravenes legal and international standards on diplomatic passports,” he said.