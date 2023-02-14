Immigration stuck with 20,000 passports

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is stuck with passports at its collection centres in Kyambogo, Gulu, Mbale, and Mbarara.

Mr Simon Peter Mundeyi, the ministry’s spokesperson, said they have more than 20,000 uncollected passports.

“People paid and applied for these passports. We processed them, but they are not collecting them. We are running out of storage space for these booklets,” Mr Mundeyi told the media in Kampala yesterday.

He said they process about 3,000 passports every day.

“We have sent messages to Ugandans to come and pick up their ready passports. Those who have not yet received messages and don’t know what happened to their passports can call 0417102600 or even send us a tweet at DCIC Uganda or at MIA-Uganda and we shall give you answers,” Mr Mundeyi added.

He advised applicants to avoid using brokers to process passports.

“We ask you to apply by yourself because the application system is very simple and user-friendly,” she added.

Traffic report

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, ASP Farida Nampiima, yesterday told journalists that from January 29 to February 4, a total of 347 crashes were registered and of these, 55 were fatal, 195 were serious, and 97 were minor.

Out of these crashes, 331 victims were involved and of these, 60 people died and 271 sustained serious injuries.

From February 5 to 12, the directorate registered 408 road crashes and out of these, 87 were fatal, 207 were serious and 114 were minor.

ASP Nampiima said the crashes were caused by reckless driving, overtaking vehicles, drink-driving, overspeeding, and use of hand-held mobile phones, but 90 percent of the accidents involved motorcycles.

In the two weeks from January 29 to February 12, a total of 25,767 traffic offenders were issued Express Penalty Schemes tickets for the different traffic offences.

The traffic police also anticipates a heavy traffic flow during this week of Makerere University graduation.

Bus operations

On operations launched on buses, transport operators have been given this week as the deadline for bus companies to get badges from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Ms Nampiima said the badge contains the company a driver is operating in, photo, name, driving license number and the classes he or she has obtained.