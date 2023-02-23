Impelenters of Shs436b solar irrigation project decry lack of govt funding

Implementation of solar-powered water supply and Irrigation systems in water stressed parts of eastern and northern Uganda are on course despite government failure to so far fulfill its part of the bargain, this publication can reveal.

It emerged during the oversight tour by the Members of Parliament on the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources that the government’s 15 per cent counterpart funding of the project being implemented by Nexus Green Ltd, a solar energy company, in water stressed areas of eastern and northern region is yet to come through even as the project implementers continue to deliver on their side of the deal.

The project loan is structured in such a way that government must make 15 per cent contribution, but majority of the government funds have not yet come through. This means that there has also not been funding for the Ministry of water to do supervisory role.

“As a result, the officials have been struggling a little bit,” the Chief Operating Officer, Nexus Green Limited, Eng Maurice Barigye, revealed in an interview held during the oversight tour of the project last week.

The project for design, supply and installation of solar powered water supply and irrigation systems whose contract sum is Euro 111,060,591 (inclusive of VAT), an equivalent of about Shs436 billion, is a government of Uganda project under the Ministry of Water and Environment.

With the support of UK Export Finance (UKEF), rollout of up to 687 sites - design, supply, and installation of solar irrigation systems across the country is being undertaken with focus to improve the quality of life and livelihoods of the population.

According to the project report, this will be achieved through enhancing agricultural production and increased access to safe water which has been real challenge in parts of eastern and northern region of Uganda.

Even with the time consuming stakeholder engagement, resources spent on failed sites, lack of availability of quality construction materials in regions and the long, unpredictable delivery times for materials, let alone the struggle to acquire land, Nexus Green – the implementers of the 36 months project, remains committed, stressing that the targeted 687 sites, 252 of which are for Irrigation for production and 435 are Water Supply and access, will be done within schedule. The project commenced on July 2021 and will end in July 2024, including the 6 months Defects Liability Period.

“Once this project is completed it is expected to contribute over 3 per cent to the GDP,” Eng. Barigye, said in an interview.

He continued: “This is because it will reduce the tariffs incurred in terms of high cost in water stressed areas where water supply challenges are evident. As for the irrigation sites, it will enable farmers in the water stressed areas to engage in agriculture and grow high value crops for both domestic and consumption and exports.

According to Nexus Green Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rikki Tarun Verma, the intention is enable farmers become more productive all year round and for the community to have access to reliable, clean water, promising that the project will be delivered within the timelines agreed.

Members of Parliament on the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, applauded the project impementers for achieving so much without supervisory role of government officials.



“We want this project to succeed and we will do everything possible to support it achieve its objective, and we will begin by ensuring that government plays its rightful role instead of having the implementer carry the load alone,” said the committee chairperson, Dr Emmanuel Otala Otim, in an interview during the a field visit of the project in the districts of Amolatar, Serere and Kwania among others.

According to him, the project is meant to provide water for consumption to communities that do not have water.

“It is also meant to cover the whole country from the outset, and that is why we must make sure it is done right from the onset and we have a responsibility to ensure value for money,” he said.

But importantly, Dr Otala is irked by the lack of ownership of the project, saying the Ministry of water and environment has negated its responsibilities, leaving the contractor to shoulder the burden alone even on things that they shouldn’t be worrying about.