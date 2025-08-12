Imports driving up construction costs - experts

Unless investors establish factories in Uganda, the cost of construction will remain stubbornly high, warns Mr Dave Khayangayanga, Director of Housing at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the Uganda Buildcon International Expo, Mr Khayangayanga said Uganda’s construction sector imports excessively, even basic raw materials for products manufactured locally.

“If we produce these materials here, costs will drop, jobs will be created, and we’ll rely on our own resources instead of importing everything,” he said.

With Uganda’s population approaching 47 million and cities running out of land, Mr Khayangayanga urged the country to embrace vertical construction. The Condominium Property Act, he noted, already allows ownership of upper-floor units with legally recognised titles.

“You can own a home on the 10th or even 50th floor. It’s the only way to house more people without needing more land,” he said, pointing to the growing number of condominiums in Kampala and other towns.

He stressed that quality must match quantity. Government policy now requires foreign contractors to subcontract part of their work to local firms, boosting skills and improving standards. Partnerships with global manufacturers, he added, will further enhance quality and strengthen local capacity to produce building materials.

On safety, Mr Khayangayanga warned against cutting corners, noting the persistent problem of collapsing buildings. “We have strengthened supervision through the Building Review Board and local committees. The Uganda National Bureau of Standards now has regional offices to check material quality,” he said. “Supervision is not optional it is the difference between safety and disaster.”

Ms Dorcus Okalany, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, said Uganda’s housing crisis is no longer looming, it is here. The country faces a deficit of 2.4 million housing units, with urban areas hardest hit by rapid urbanisation of more than 5 percent annually.

“Housing is not just bricks and mortar, it is a human right and a driver of economic growth and social stability,” she said.

Okalany called for innovation, eco-friendly materials, and technology-driven solutions to meet future demand without exhausting space. “We need homes that are affordable, high-quality, and sustainable,” she said, adding that the government is cutting red tape, investing in infrastructure, and offering incentives to attract private developers.

She urged Ugandan entrepreneurs to use platforms like Buildcon to partner with international exhibitors. “This is both a challenge and a market opportunity,” she said. “If we get it right, we can house our people and grow our economy at the same time.”



