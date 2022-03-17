Improve quality to attract market, city traders tell Nytil

Traders under their umbrella body of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) have asked Nytil to improve the quality of their fabrics and textiles to attract the potential market that can boost economic development in the country.

KACITA’s chairperson Thaddeus Musoke Nagenda said that their recent market research which sought to ascertain the quality of products found out that some fabrics and textiles produced by Nytil did not meet the standards.

Mr Nagenda said that they had petitioned the Ministry of Trade over the same matter and are yet to get a response.

“Traders have constantly complained about some of the poor quality products produced by Nytil as compared to what they were importing. A compromise in quality of the products has greatly affected the market, especially where clients from the region have shunned the Ugandan market yet they used to dominate it,” Mr Nagenda said.

He noted that traders are willing to support local manufacturers as long as they are assured of quality products that meet the demands of the consumer.

However, Nytil’s corporate affairs director Richard Mubiru denied that their products are below standard.

Mr Mubiru said that they have been in the manufacturing business for the last 25 years and that results are there to prove.

“People who are authoritatively supposed to talk about quality is Uganda National Bureau of Standard (UNBS) and not KACITA. Nytil has been in the market for 25 years besides, we don’t only supply to KACITA but trade across Uganda. We wonder why it’s a few traders from Kampala who are complaining about the quality of our products,” he said.

He also noted that they have not received any complaints from the government and other individuals who buy their products in bulk.

The head of marketing and public relations at UNBS Sylvia Kirabo couldn’t be reached for a comment.

The Minister of State for Trade Harriet Ntabazi said that she was yet to receive KACITA’s complaint.

Traders further alleged that some manufacturers have constantly failed to meet the required product quantities for supply which has often created product scarcity and unfulfilled demand to customers.

Mr Mubiru asked KACITA to support local manufacturers like Nytil instead of discrediting them. He implored them to work together for the better of the manufacturing industry in the country.

Nytil is the biggest integrated textile industry in Uganda. It has facilities for spinning, weaving, coloring, and tailoring.

Traders also expressed concern over the current high prices of textiles and fabrics which they said are choking traders. While touring Nytil in August last year, Vice President Jessica Alupo asked Nytil to improve the quality of garments they produce so that they can promote local production and consumption.