Improve your relations with farmers, minister tells veterinary officers

The State Minister for Animal Industry, Mr Bright Rwamirama has challenged Veterinary Officers to improve their connections with local farmers to bring social-economic transformation in communities.

Mr Rwamirama who was officiating at the graduation of 39 para-veterinary officers in Artificial Insemination (AI) at Ruhengyere government farm in Kiruhura district on Monday, said there is a disconnect between the learned and local communities especially farmers which has remained an impediment towards social-economic transformation.

“Graduating and doing the right thing is different, we have seen graduates with PhDs but who have failed to use their knowledge to transform communities. They want to just dump their professional expertise to communities without engaging and developing rapport with them,” he said.

Mr Rwamirama said failure by veterinary officials to identify themselves and work with communities is partly the reason why some of the technologies and skills that would have transformed the country have remained irrelevant.

He said the ministry is investing in training in Artificial Insemination (AI) to support the government policy on agro-industrialisation, and in the livestock sector, the focus will be to have the right animal genetics, good animal nutrition and animal health management.

The AI expert at National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB), Mr Silagi Luwagu said they have since 2015 trained 500 technicians across the country.

“You have trained in artificial insemination but a farmer will expect to know much more than AI. They will ask you about animal health, feeding and other questions. Don’t get rough on them when they ask you such things, but instead give the necessary guidance,” he said.