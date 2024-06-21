In Canada, Museveni to receive global award for containment of Covid-19
What you need to know:
- Uganda will also be recognized as a role model for containing deadly pandemics, including Covid-19.
President Museveni is set to receive a global award for his hardline policies that kept Coronavirus infections and related deaths far below alarming projections by health experts, Monitor has learnt.
According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, Uganda registered just over 170,000 cases and more than 3,600 Covid-19 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, which by contrast had typically higher infections and death rates in world superpower countries boasting of stronger health systems.
In Uganda, Museveni deployed draconian measures often described by Museveni as “guerilla tactics,” including stringent curfews and lockdowns- to combat the pandemic which killed over 7million people worldwide.
But at the first ever July 11-13 post Covid-19 conference in the Canadian city of Toronto, the 79-year-old veteran leader will pick an award “for his efforts in containment of the pandemic.”
“He will be awarded at an international platform in recognition of his significant role to lead Ugandans who required high levels of visionary stewardship and decision making during the pandemic,” senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs Abbey Walusimbi said in a press briefing at the Uganda Media Center on Friday.
According to the senior Ugandan diplomat, Uganda will also be recognized as a role model for containing deadly pandemic outbreaks at the event to be graced by more than 500 influential figures from across the universe.
Monitor understands that carefully nominated Ugandan innovators, academia, frontline healthcare, private sector and government officials have also been included on the awards list which also has former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Other Ugandan nominees for Covid containment award
No.
Name
Designation
Reason for nomination
1.
Dr Jane Ruth Aceng
Minister of health
Committed public engagement, support to media output related to Covid
2
Dr Diana Atwine
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health
Health communication and management during Covid
3
Dr Specioza Kazibwe
Former Ugandan Vice President
Consultant epidemiologist and national Covid-19 task force
4
Prof Pontiano Kaleebu
Director Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI)
UVRI groundbreaking research on Covid-19 treatment and local vaccine development.
5
Mary Karoro Okurut
Former minister in charge of general duties
Resource mobilization in fight against Covid-19
6
Esther Mbayo
Minister Emeritus for presidency
Leader of all regional and district Covid-19 taskforces
7
Dr Emmanuel Katongole
Chairman Quality chemicals
Public sector resource mobilization towards anti- Coronavirus efforts
8
Prof. Dr Patrick Ogwang
Covidex developer
Developer of the lifesaving Covidex herbal treatment.
9
Lt Col Dr Henry Kyobe (UPDF)
Senior epidemiologist
Covid-19 incident commander under UPDF
10
Francis Okello (UPDF)
National Enterprise Corporation (NEC)
NEC producing crucial oxygen amid supply shortages in hospitals
11
Uganda People’s Defence Forces
National army
Law and order, distribution of relief items
‘Toronto declaration’
Although it was first identified in Uganda in March 2020, Covid-19 had been originally detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan the previous year.
During the forthcoming conference, the Toronto Declaration is expected to be adopted, where all participating countries will come up with a position of public health preparedness to address global pandemics.
“We also aim to sign bi-lateral collaborations from the B2B and identify export opportunities, secure healthcare partnerships and medical supplies, explore tourism opportunities, education exchange programs, and enhance our national brand image,” Ambassador Walusimbi noted.
About the awards D-day
Locally, the lead up to the awards ceremony is being organized by the Office of the Senior Advisor on Diaspora Affairs under the Office of the President in conjunction with the Canadian government, United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO), African Union, Livelihood Development Initiatives International (LDII), The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Global Affairs Canada and Continental Investments Llc-Vietnam.
Metro Toronto Convention Center will host the conference themed: "Evaluating the impact of Covid-19, On Humanity- Building Synergies and Resilience for Future Global Shocks."