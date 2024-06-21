In Canada, Museveni to receive global award for containment of Covid-19

President Museveni is set to receive a global award for his hardline policies that kept Coronavirus infections and related deaths far below alarming projections by health experts, Monitor has learnt.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, Uganda registered just over 170,000 cases and more than 3,600 Covid-19 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, which by contrast had typically higher infections and death rates in world superpower countries boasting of stronger health systems.

In Uganda, Museveni deployed draconian measures often described by Museveni as “guerilla tactics,” including stringent curfews and lockdowns- to combat the pandemic which killed over 7million people worldwide.

But at the first ever July 11-13 post Covid-19 conference in the Canadian city of Toronto, the 79-year-old veteran leader will pick an award “for his efforts in containment of the pandemic.”

“He will be awarded at an international platform in recognition of his significant role to lead Ugandans who required high levels of visionary stewardship and decision making during the pandemic,” senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs Abbey Walusimbi said in a press briefing at the Uganda Media Center on Friday.

Ugandan diplomat Abbey Walusimbi attends the Global Security Liberalization Symposium in Canada on January 5, 2024. PHOTO/FILE/HANDOUT

According to the senior Ugandan diplomat, Uganda will also be recognized as a role model for containing deadly pandemic outbreaks at the event to be graced by more than 500 influential figures from across the universe.

Monitor understands that carefully nominated Ugandan innovators, academia, frontline healthcare, private sector and government officials have also been included on the awards list which also has former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Other Ugandan nominees for Covid containment award

No. Name Designation Reason for nomination 1. Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Minister of health Committed public engagement, support to media output related to Covid 2 Dr Diana Atwine Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Health communication and management during Covid 3 Dr Specioza Kazibwe Former Ugandan Vice President Consultant epidemiologist and national Covid-19 task force 4 Prof Pontiano Kaleebu Director Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) UVRI groundbreaking research on Covid-19 treatment and local vaccine development. 5 Mary Karoro Okurut Former minister in charge of general duties

Resource mobilization in fight against Covid-19 6 Esther Mbayo

Minister Emeritus for presidency Leader of all regional and district Covid-19 taskforces 7 Dr Emmanuel Katongole Chairman Quality chemicals Public sector resource mobilization towards anti- Coronavirus efforts 8 Prof. Dr Patrick Ogwang Covidex developer Developer of the lifesaving Covidex herbal treatment. 9 Lt Col Dr Henry Kyobe (UPDF) Senior epidemiologist Covid-19 incident commander under UPDF 10 Francis Okello (UPDF) National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) NEC producing crucial oxygen amid supply shortages in hospitals 11 Uganda People’s Defence Forces National army Law and order, distribution of relief items

‘Toronto declaration’

Although it was first identified in Uganda in March 2020, Covid-19 had been originally detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan the previous year.

A health worker takes a sample from a man in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic in Uganda. PHOTO/FILE

During the forthcoming conference, the Toronto Declaration is expected to be adopted, where all participating countries will come up with a position of public health preparedness to address global pandemics.

“We also aim to sign bi-lateral collaborations from the B2B and identify export opportunities, secure healthcare partnerships and medical supplies, explore tourism opportunities, education exchange programs, and enhance our national brand image,” Ambassador Walusimbi noted.

About the awards D-day

Locally, the lead up to the awards ceremony is being organized by the Office of the Senior Advisor on Diaspora Affairs under the Office of the President in conjunction with the Canadian government, United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO), African Union, Livelihood Development Initiatives International (LDII), The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Global Affairs Canada and Continental Investments Llc-Vietnam.