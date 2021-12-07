In Kabale, people buy fake Covid-19 cards to elude vaccination

A Uganda People's Defence Forces' soldier demands for a Covid-19 vaccination card from a motor-cyclist in Kabale District. PHOTO/LEONARD MBISHINZIMANA

By  Emmanuel Arineitwe  &  Leonard Mbishinzimana

What you need to know:

  • Uganda has administered over 7.6million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines, according to December 7 ministry of health data.

Kabale District Covid-19 taskforce has raised concern after several people resorted to buying fake Covid-19 vaccination cards to elude a somewhat mandatory vaccination exercise in the area.  

“Fake Covid-19 vaccination cards are allegedly sold at Shs20, 000-Shs50, 000 to unvaccinated people by some health workers,” a member of the taskforce and also acting Kabale District Health Officer (DHO) Mr Alfred Besigensi noted.  

