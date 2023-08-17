Inadequate funding delays trial of Suzan Magara murder suspects

Lack of enough funds has delayed the start of hearing a case involving the murder of a former cashier of Bwendero Dairy Farm (BDF) in Kampala, the Criminal Division of the High Court has heard.

This was revealed as the nine suspects accused of brutally murdering Suzan Magara in 2018 appeared before the trial Judge Alex Ajiji on Thursday.

The suspects are charged with two counts of murder and kidnap with intent to procure a ransom, contrary to provisions of the Penal Code Act but they deny the charges.

They include Usafi Mosque Imam Mahad Kasalita, 32-year-old boda boda rider Yusuf Lubega, 22-year-old hawker Hussein Wasswa, boda boda Muzamiru Ssali,27, and 35-year-old teacher Hajara Nakandi.

Others are businessman Abubaker Kyewolwa whi is aged 30, Hassan Kato Miiro, 22, businessman Ismail Bukenya and Musa Abbas Buvumbo, 23.

On Thursday, the trial judge noted that Magara’s murder case is complicated with need to have a special session- and dissolving the issue of funds in the case.

“We need to allocate at least a number of counsels. We are going to get a defense counsel on state brief and we may get like five to represent you which calls for time. We had a meeting on this matter with the permanent secretary to the judiciary and a requisition was put out. I therefore call upon you to be patient,” Justice Ajiji said without specifying the exact amount.

The judge’s submission was prompted by prosecution, led by Irene Nakimbugwe, which asked for an adjournment reasoning that she was not ready to proceed with the matter since the suspects had no legal representation in court.

Court further heard that the State has not yet shared some documents key for the hearing with the defense lawyers.

When our reporter contacted the judiciary permanent secretary Pius Bigirimana for a comment on the money needed to handle the case, he said he could not comment as he was out of the country.

Meanwhile, murder suspect Nakandi also told court that a person from the prisons welfare department who she only knew as Robert often gives her a phone to speak to a man called Shakur Mugabi, claiming to be her husband whereas not.

But the judge responded saying prisons have guidelines followed for detainees that deprive suspects or convicts of some liberties.

Justice Ajiji then adjourned the case to October 16.

Background

Prosecution states that the suspects in jail and others still at large on February 7, 2018 kidnapped Magara with intent to procure a ransom or benefit from her liberation from the danger of being murdered.

The indictment further states that the accused later murdered Magara on February 27, 2018 at Kigo in Wakiso District.

The deceased was kidnapped while driving home in Lungujja, Rubaga Division, and taken captive for 20 days with her captors demanding Shs700m ransom. She was later brutally murdered and her body dismembered before it was dumped off Entebbe Road.

Majority of the suspects were arrested on April 27 in an operation at Usafi Mosque, Kiguli Village in Kisenyi 111 Parish in the capital Kampala by a joint team of army and police.