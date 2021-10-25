Incorporate tree planting messages in public function programmes, says Minister

While efforts made to rejuvenate the degraded forest areas through awareness campaigns could help boost tree planting, the incorporation of tree planting messages with actual tree planting sessions at public functions could add value for the awareness campaigns.

State Minister for Higher Education Dr JC Muyingo has advised that organizers of public functions should incorporate the tree planting and environment awareness campaign messages as part of an initiative to build capacity for the tree planting campaign.

“We hold many functions where we have the opportunity to deliver the tree planting campaign to the public. In Kamira Sub County, Luweero District, the area is now bare after the indiscriminate tree cutting. The rainfall pattern has since changed where residents have a mild weather. We should deliberately deliver the tree planting messages at all public functions,” he said.

The Minister while commissioning a tree planting initiative on a 10 acre piece of land rolled out by the Rotary Club of Bukoto in partnership with Kasana- Luweero Diocese at Galikwoleka Primary School in Kamira Sub County encouraged the residents to plant trees as the only means of rejuvenating the green vegetation in the area.

All schools should allocate some land for tree planting including the fruit trees. The children should be able to clearly understand why the trees are planted so that that very message is reflected back at their respective homes. While the Rotary Club of Bukoto in partnership with the church is rolling out the tree plant campaign, the residents should learn to own up the tree planting initiative. We now need to avail the right tree seedlings to the people, Muyingo clarifies in his message.

Ms Edith Mujwisa, the President Rotary Club of Bukoto says that the Rotarians target at least 60 acres of trees as part of the Mission Green project initiated by the Rotarians.

“We are encouraging the replacement of the degraded forest cover, green harvest through a deliberate tree planting campaign in a five-year campaign. As part of the campaign we are working with the communities where the Rotary Community Corps will be recruited and trained to manage the tree planting campaign,” she said.

Kasana- Luweero Diocese Vicar General Rev Fr Francis Xavier Mpanga says the Diocese is patterning with various organizations targeting the rejuvenation of the degraded forest cover by providing the land for purposes of planting the trees.