Incorporate tree planting messages in public function programmes, says Minister

State Minister for Higher Education JC Muyingo waters a newly planted tree at a forests rejuvination campaign initiated by Rotary Club of Bukoto in partnership with Kasana- Luweero Diocese at Galikwoleka Primary School in Kamira Sub County in Luweero District. PHOTO/ DAN WANDERA  

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • State Minister for Higher Education Dr JC Muyingo has advised that organizers of public functions should incorporate the tree planting and environment awareness campaign messages as part of an initiative to build capacity for the tree planting campaign

While efforts made to rejuvenate the degraded forest areas through awareness campaigns could help boost tree planting, the incorporation of tree planting messages with actual tree planting sessions at public functions could add value for the awareness campaigns.

