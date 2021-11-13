Increasing sexual violence cases worry Mukono authorities

The increasing number of sexual violence cases in Mukono District in central has left authorities concerned and calling for a need for urgent attention to secure the underage girls' future.

Ms Elizabeth Nawoza, the Assistant Inspector of Police Mukono Division said cases of GBV are high in the district.

"An average of 10 cases of sexual violence related are registered in a week at Mukono police and 30 cases in a month," Ms Nawoza said on Thursday at the launch of a campaign to fight Sexual violence in the area orgnaised by PetrosZoe Community Action team in partnership with Rescue One More, a non-government organization.

Ms.Nawoza said most of girls who are defiled are between 8-17 years, with one of the most recent cases being of a girl aged three.

"One or two cases out of the 10 reported each week are committed by fathers against the victims which is really bad," she said.

She also said other cases are committed by quack religious leaders, such as pastors who go on trafficking girls before involving them in sexual acts.

The executive director Petroszoe, Ms Hannah Mugonyi said the campaign is a joint effort as a community to fight sexual violence in the district.

“Individuals cannot fight these increasing sexual violence cases alone but as a community action team, these will be handled very well and cases worked on," Ms Mugonyi said.

She warned men who take advantage of the poor and gullible girls and convince them with money or bribe their parents when cases are reported at police that they would be followed up to court.

Ms.Mugonyi said they have received over 200 cases of sexual violence during this Covid-19 lockdown- since September last year and that more than 100 girls were rescued from forced prostitution in Seeta, Mukono municipality last year. She said most of the girls were below the age of 16 and some of these have been empowered with practical skills to survive.





" Most of these girls pass through hard times (poverty) that tempt them to involve in early sex and have a lot of free time as they don't go for work or studies," she said.

The Chief Executive Officer Rescue One More, Mr Scott Lambie said he has so far rescued three children who have been adopted and are now living in the United States after being defiled by their parents.

"I have a girl I rescued from Kampala; she was defiled by both the uncle and father. When she complained the father told her that they were preparing her to become a better woman in future until the girl escaped from home and camped at police," Mr Lambie said.