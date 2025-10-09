Independence and human rights: Uganda’s unfinished business

As Uganda marks 63 years of independence, legal experts and rights advocates reflect on the nation’s unfinished journey toward freedom, one where human rights remain the truest test of sovereignty.

When Uganda raised its flag on October 9, 1962, jubilation swept across the nation. The Union Jack was lowered, and the anthem of freedom filled the air, a young country declaring its sovereignty and its right to self-determination.

Six decades on, many Ugandans are asking: what has independence truly delivered? Beyond the symbolism of self-rule, what does freedom mean when human rights remain fragile? It’s a question that continues to frame Uganda’s post-independence journey, and one that legal minds still wrestle with today.

“Independence gave us a flag,” says Crispin Kaheru, a member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission. “But the right to development is what will ultimately give that flag meaning in people’s daily lives.”

Uganda’s human rights record since independence reads like a book with both inspiring chapters and difficult pages — marked by both achievements and setbacks.

The promise unfulfilled

Kaheru sees independence not as an event of 1962, but as a continuing promise, one that can only be fulfilled when every Ugandan enjoys dignity, equality, and opportunity.

He credits Uganda’s progress in the post-independence era, a strong constitutional framework, the establishment of oversight bodies such as the Uganda Human Rights Commission and the Equal Opportunities Commission, and greater civic awareness.

However, he candidly acknowledges the inequities that persist.

“The benefits of development are unevenly distributed. We still have marginalized and rural communities,” Kaheru notes.

“Episodes of radical politics and political intolerance continue to undermine the broader human rights environment.”

The paradox is clear: Uganda has the laws and institutions to protect rights, yet the lived reality often betrays equality. Youth unemployment, rural poverty, and environmental degradation remain stubborn challenges. Rights are guaranteed on paper, but not always in practice.

This tension between promise and practice also runs through Uganda’s constitutional evolution.

The constitution and institutional independence

If Uganda’s independence was the birth of a nation, the 1995 Constitution was meant to be its anchor , a modern charter enshrining civil, political, and socio-economic rights.

For Alex Martin Musiime, a constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, it remains one of the most progressive documents on the continent.

“Our Constitution was the strongest document to protect human rights,” Musiime says. “The challenge only came in when it started being changed for political expedience.”

He applauds Parliament and the courts for progressive decisions — from outlawing the automatic death penalty to defending freedom of expression.

However, he is critical of constitutional amendments that scrapped presidential term limits and the age cap, as well as legislation that has eroded civil liberties.

“Parliament has, in many ways, legislated backwards,” he says. “The UPDF Amendment Act of 2025 extended military jurisdiction over civilians — a step that militarizes justice and undermines the civilian judiciary.”

Musiime also criticizes the Anti-Homosexuality Act, describing it as “a dangerous precedent that turns popular sentiment into persecution.”

Janice Nkajja, an international law student and anti-corruption advocate, argues that the country’s formal independence has not translated into personal or institutional independence.

“State independence in itself is independent of citizen independence,” she says. “At this point, we need protection from our own state.”

She points to the harassment of anti-corruption activists and the paralysis of oversight bodies like the Human Rights Commission, which, she says, has become “a state of limbo.”

For her, independence celebrations mean little when free expression is still criminalized and dissenting voices are silenced.

These contradictions reveal a deeper malaise, the urgent need to realize true separation of powers to ensure institutional efficiency and protection of citizens’ rights.

Achievements and the missing link

Still, amid disillusionment, Uganda’s human rights journey has not been without gains. Education and healthcare access have improved. Civil society, though often constrained, remains vibrant. Courts occasionally assert their independence, as seen in rulings protecting journalists or striking down unconstitutional provisions.

However, these moments of light often flicker against a backdrop of impunity. Arbitrary arrests, land evictions, and the use of security laws to stifle protests remain common. The very institutions meant to safeguard citizens are too often the sources of abuse.

For Musiime, true independence requires not just better laws but stronger enforcement. “Judges, police, and rights bodies must act as protectors, not partners, of the powerful,” he says.

Concurring with Musiime, Ivan Katureebe, a lawyer at the Federation of Uganda Employers, emphasizes the need for intentional implementation and enforcement.

“Uganda has no shortage of good laws,” Katureebe says. “What we lack is the consistent will and capacity to enforce them. Human rights protection will only be real when enforcement stops depending on who is involved.”

He also argues that human rights discourse in Uganda is incomplete without public education.

“There is need for sensitisation of the public, not just about their rights but also their obligations,” he adds. “Respect for rights is mutual. Citizens, employers, and the State must each play their part if human dignity is to be truly upheld.”

Uganda’s independence story is still being written. And for Kaheru, its next chapter must translate freedom into shared prosperity.

“Human rights without development are decorative. Development without human rights is dangerous. The right to development is the bridge between the two,” says Kaheru.