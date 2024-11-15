Independent candidate Akifeza wins Kisoro Woman MP by-election

Ms Grace Ngabirano Akifeza has been declared winner of Kisoro District Woman MP by-election after beating five other contestants.

Ms Ngabirano who stood as an Independent candidate after losing the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag to Ms Rose Kabagenyi, garnered 50,459 votes.

Her closest contender, Ms Kabagenyi who as the official NRM flag bearer got 44,982 votes followed by National Unity Platform (NUP)'s Sultana Salim in the third place with 903 votes.

Other candidates included; Uganda People's Congress (UPC)'s Mable Ingabire who got 362 votes, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)'s Juliet Musanase who polled 193 and People's Progressive Party (PPP)'s Aisha Cyimpaye who trailed with 157 votes.

"Accordingly, as Returning Officer for Kisoro Electoral District and in accordance with Section 72 of the Parliamentary Elections Act (Cap) 177, declare Akifeza Grace Ngabirano who has obtained the largest number of votes winner and District Woman Representative to Parliament," the returning officer, Nr Daniel Nayebare announced in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Mateke factor

The Kisoro District Woman MP seat fell vacant on September 7, 2024 after the death of Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, who doubled as the State minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

Her father, Dr Philemon Mateke, a member of the NRM and former minister backed Ms Akifeza.

In analysing the political landscape of Kisoro during the Woman MP by-election, the district chairman, Mr Abel Bizimana, earlier told this publication that NRM supporters had become sharply divided along religious lines.

“Supporting candidates based on religious affiliation and supporting Dr Philemon Mateke’s choice as a sympathy vote for the deceased daughter, have hugely shaped the Kisoro District Woman MP by-election. These two issues must be properly handled if the NRM party is to enjoy its political strength in Kisoro District after this by-election,” Mr Bizimana said.

Divisions in NRM

Ms Ngabirano is an NRM member who lost in the party primaries.

Although the race initially attracted 13 candidates vying for the NRM party flag, eight of them withdrew after meeting with NRM party leaders in Kampala. Ms Rose Kabagyeni was announced the winner of the NRM party primary elections that were conducted on October 25 .

She polled 39,941 votes, representing 47.7 percent, while her closest rival, Ms Ngabirano, garnered 39,197 votes, representing 46.8 percent. Kabagyeni won by a narrow margin of 744 votes, indicating a tightly-contested election.

Other candidates in the NRM party primary elections included Irene Mahirwe, who came third with 1,729 votes (2.1percent), followed by Nirere Fancy Brenda with 1,593 votes (1.9 percent). The remaining candidates were Winfred Faith Igiraneza (510), Jemimah Irankunda (363), Blessed Kitentera (248), and Hellen Mbonye , who secured 111 votes.