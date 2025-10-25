Independent candidates dominate Kisoro MP nominations ahead of 2026 polls

Independent candidates emerged as the largest group in Kisoro District’s recently concluded two-day nomination exercise for parliamentary seats, signaling a potentially unpredictable contest in the January 15, 2026 elections.

Of 19 candidates nominated, nine ran as independents, six represented the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), two were from the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), and one each from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

Kisoro District Electoral Commission Returning Officer Daniel Nayebare said the exercise, which ran smoothly over Wednesday and Thursday, produced a diverse slate of contenders.

“The candidates that we nominated had the required documents and kept time as they had booked earlier,” Nayebare told Monitor on Thursday, noting that only two individuals failed to complete their nominations due to personal scheduling issues.

Campaigns are set to begin on 10 November 2025, after the commission finalizes the election timetable.

Among Thursday’s nominees were Grace Akifeza Ngabirano (NRM) and Irene Mahirwe (Independent) for District Woman MP, Roland Kanya Nkrumah (NRM) for Bufumbira East, Fortunate Habyara Gatare (NRM) for Bufumbira North, James Owebeyi (FDC) for Bukimbiri County, and Paul Hategeka Nzovu (Independent) for Kisoro Municipality.

The six joined 13 candidates nominated on Wednesday, including independents Dr Leo Mfitimana, Abel Bizimana, and Tumwizere Christopher, as well as NRM, NUP, ANT, and Democratic Party (DP) flag-bearers.

James Owebeyi, FDC candidate for Bukimbiri County, said opposition parties participate to monitor the integrity of the process.

“I challenge the Electoral Commission to conduct a free and fair election in order to avoid another court suit,” he said, referencing alleged irregularities in the 2021 polls.

NRM flag-bearers emphasized development agendas and peace during the campaigns. Bufumbira East candidate Roland Kanya Nkrumah pledged

to follow up on government programmes to alleviate poverty, while Bufumbira North’s Fortunate Habyara Gatare promised to advocate for a fair share of the national budget, noting that “change of leadership is necessary” for local development.

Kisoro District Woman MP candidate Grace Akifeza Ngabirano, addressing a viral social media video misrepresenting her, dismissed it as AI-generated and encouraged support for NRM’s achievements.

Independent contender Irene Mahirwe highlighted the need for competent leadership in Parliament to improve rural service delivery.

“The lack of competent leaders in Parliament is a major reason why rural service delivery struggles,” she said.