Independent candidates not welcome - NUP officials

The main Opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), has warned it will kick out aspirants who will run as Independents in the forthcoming 2026 General Elections. Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the party deputy spokesperson, told the Monitor on Monday that the aspirants not endorsed are free to run as Independents, but would have their membership revoked and would have to leave the party.

“We are agreeable to anybody who chooses to depart and stand as an Independent candidate because that is their constitutional right. Even in the last elections, many who chose to run as Independent failed and ended up coming back to us,” he said. NUP top party officials spent the better part of Monday and Tuesday in closed-door meetings in attempt to resolve the fallout with aspirants that the party did not endorse to carry the flag for the various elective posts.

On Monday, for instance, party leaders had to restrain members who had camped at the party gates, protesting what they called unjust and unfair endorsements to carry the party flag. “There are matters that are just inevitable in a party like complaining when you have been dropped in preference to others. We are meeting and talking to our people who are very annoyed but we have nothing to do about anything,” Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general, told this reporter in his office on Tuesday. The aspirants are contesting what they termed as unfair decisions made by the NUP party's Elections Management Committee (EMC), with the leaders also adamant that those who do not agree are free to part ways with the party.

The complaints

Party members who are vying for the various elective positions at the local government level claimed that some aspirants were forced to give the EMC money, but were still denied the party ticket. The members also said some of them had been arbitrarily placed in areas or positions that they did not apply for, thus undermining their chances of competing favourably against their rivals. Mr Hamza Kasozi, the current councillor for Maganjo B, had expressed interest in standing for mayor of Nansana Municipality, but said he was given a different position even without going through the party vetting process. Some notable faces that have been active in the party mobilisation but were dropped include Calvin Tasi, who was running for Jinja Municipality; Ms Sauda Madada, who vied for direct councillor in Kampala Central, and Ms Sharon Kemigisha, who was running for direct councillor in Wandegeya.

Mr Rubongoya said: “There is a reason why many of these people were dropped because we had up to five people running for one position, and we could not take all of them. For instance, in Central Kampala, the positions were reduced and merged by the Electoral Commission. That meant that some of them asked for positions, not knowing they were scrapped.” Mr Rubongoya dismissed as hogwash the allegations of trading party tickets for cash. “Those who are alleging should come with evidence,” he challenged. Elections experts have since identified serious glitches in the method of selection of party flagbearers, saying it poses grave integrity issues that might end up splitting the party.

Same old problem

Claims of trading party endorsements to run for elective office have plagued NUP, stretching as far back as 2020, as the party prepared to participate in the 2021 General Elections. Two months ago, similar allegations crept in, forcing Bobi Wine to name a four-member team to probe the allegations and furnish his office with findings before action is taken. But findings of the investigations have not been published. Mr Rubongoya, early this week, said: “The report was handed over to the office of the president for sanctioning and we hope that it will be implemented by our members.

We have always advised our members not to give money to any leader or any member of the EMC.” The EMC said the process starts with the expression of interest for a position, and where there are multiple candidates, a voluntary call for harmonisation is issued by the EMC to come up with one member. Dr Sarah Bireete, the executive director of Centre for Constitutional Governance, and chairperson of the East and Horn of Africa Elections Observers Network, said: “This process puts democracy to the test because it will always end up with the situation in which NUP is.”





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;