Independents rule nominations

Several candidates who lost in the recent National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries have been nominated to contest as Independent candidates on the second day of the Local Government nominations.

Ms Gaudy Kiconco, the Bugiri District Elections Officer, said majority of those nominated for various local government positions are running as independents after alleging that the July exercise was far from being free and fair. Mr Husein Lukungu Nakendo, who lost the position of District Councillor representing People with Disabilities, alleged that his opponent bribed both voters and party registrars.

“After the NRM primaries, my voters urged me to run as an Independent. I am confident I will reclaim my seat because the person declared the winner is not the rightful choice for this position,” he said. Ms Martha Nambozo, the incumbent woman councillor for Namayemba Town Council, was also nominated to run independently in a bid to retain her seat. Other candidates who have been nominated include Sylvia Amukawoto, woman councillor for Kapyanga Sub-county, and Andrew Muwonge, incumbent Kayunga District chairman.

Kamuli

In Kamuli District, by press time, only a single candidate, the NRM flagbearer Mr Kaloli Dhizaala, had been nominated for the LC5 position. Mr Kenneth Kayabwe, the Kamuli District Returning Officer, said Independent aspirants Mubarak Ndhegwe and Robert Kalulu were yet to complete the nomination process. The aspirants said they were confident they would get nominated.

Western

In Western Uganda, Mr Latif Ngonzi, the Ntungamo District elections officer, asked candidates in the local council elections to keep calm and adhere to electoral regulations or risk disqualification. Speaking to the press after nomination of two major contenders for the Ntungamo District chairperson, Mr Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba (the incumbent and NRM flagbearer) and Mr Johnn Kabeeho, who is standing as Independent, Mr Ngonzi said: “People want to be led in peace that is the reason they come to polling stations to choose leaders.” Up to 50 candidates had been nominated for the seats of district councillors to represent 35 sub-counties, 158 parishes and 1,033 villages in different categories.

While Mr Senex Agaba was nominated together with Mr Stanley Katembeya of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) for the Mbarara City mayor position, Mr Richard Owomugasho and Mr Hygine Twongyeirwe Kururagire (NRM) were nominated for LC5 positions for Mbarara and Rwampara districts respectively. “The city needs a person who understands people’s problems. I will use a bottom-top approach in trying to address people’s challenges. I was born and raised here in a simple background. I know the problems people here face, and with their cooperation, we can make Mbarara a better city,” Mr Agaba said, moments after his nomination.

Kigezi

Meanwhile, in Kabale District, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija, the district chairman who lost the NRM party primary elections, was nominated as an Independent candidate for the same seat. Mr Nshangabasheija said Kabale District ought to re-elect him so that he can consolidate the achievements he had registered during his tenure. The Kisoro District electoral commission Returning Officer, Mr Daniel Nayebare, said they had so far nominated about 58 candidates vying for the position of the district councillor for different sub-counties and special interest groups, although candidates for the post of the district LC5 chairpersons had not yet shown up.

Mr Louis Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, a former Member of Parliament for Igara West County in Bushenyi District, was also nominated for Mbarara City mayor race. “The central government gives Mbarara City a lot of money, but the current administration does not use it and instead sends it back to the Treasury at the end of the fiscal year, leaving people without services. I have come to cure that disease’’ he said.

Rukungiri

In Rukungiri District, the NRM’s Andrewson Charles Katebire was nominated to contest for the LC5 chairperson slot, and will face off with People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party flagbearer Ainembabazi Hillary.

Mbale

The nomination process for the mayoral and city councillor positions in Mbale City was slowed down by a peaceful procession through the streets of Mbale City by aspirants for the mayoral position. The Electoral Commission later nominated Kassimu Namugali, the current mayor of Mbale City, and Joyce Kidulu, who is contesting as an independent candidate. Mr Namugali highlighted his achievements over the past five years, saying he was eager to return to office.

The Mbale Electoral Commission office also nominated Silagi Mugoya, Rogers Kimaswa, and Mwajje Yakhaya, who are also contesting for the mayoral seat in Mbale City.

Masaka

In Masaka, Ms Florence Namayanja, the Masaka City Mayor (NUP flagbearer), and will face Mr Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo, an independent candidate.

Namayanja, 64, is the first female mayor for Masaka City and is seeking a second term in office. Before becoming mayor, she served as MP for Bukoto East Constituency in Masaka District for two terms and also deputy mayor for Kampala City during late Nasser Sebaggala’s reign. Meanwhile, Kayemba, 54, popularly known as ‘Afaayo’, is contesting as an Independent candidate despite being affiliated with the Forum for Democratic Change. He previously served as Masaka mayor between 2011 and 2021.

Mukono

In Mukono District, Mr Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, the NUP flagbearer, has been nominated to contest for Mukono District chairperson position. His rival, NRM’s Francis Lukooya Mukoome, was also nominated. Mr Ssenyonga was seeking a Member of Parliament seat for Mukono South, but his party asked him to hold its flag in the district chairperson race. The party did this after sidelining the incumbent, Rev Peter Bakaluba Mukasa for the flag. In 2010, when Mukono was granted municipality status, Ssenyonga contested for the mayoral position and won.

He served as mayor until 2016, when he joined the MP race for Mukono South Constituency, where he contested against Rev Peter Bakaluba Mukasa and won. In 2021, Ssenyonga contested for the second term in Parliament on the ruling National Resistance Movement ticket, but lost to DP’s Fred Kayondo. Mukoome served as Mukono LC5 chairperson between 2006 and 2015. In 2016, he contested for the Nakifuma County parliamentary seat, but lost to Robert Kafeero Ssekitoreko.

Mpigi

In Mpigi District, NUP’s Peter Kawuki was nominated to contest for the district chairperson position. He’s a dedicated human rights defender and activist, often using his legal expertise to fight against land grabbing in the district. In Arua City, 25-year-old Lawrence Alionzi (NRM) was nominated for mayor of Arua City race. “We won the first stage of the war in the NRM primaries. The love and vigilance were great, and now we will count on the people to protect the votes in the general elections. I would like to work for a clean City that works for every resident of Arua City,” he said after the nominations. The former 88th guild president for Makerere University, who defected from the National Unity Platform (NUP), said he would work to ensure that there is unity and accept positive criticism in offering services for the next five years in Arua City.

Alionzi defeated incumbent the mayor of Arua City, Mr Sam Wadri Nyakua, in the NRM primaries that were hotly contested, with results being declared after two days. Alionzi said he was ready to canvas for the votes once the Electoral Commission opened the campaign doors. Unlike the day of the nomination in Arua City, the second day saw several candidates turning up for the nomination exercise. According to Mr Osman Ezale, the Arua City Electoral Registrar, the first day had internet disruptions, and many candidates were still verifying their documents. “The second day of nominating city councillors, chairperson and city mayors. So far, we have nominated 30 candidates as per the close of business today, compared to 18 that we registered yesterday.” The EC list indicates that two candidates vying for the Arua City mayoral race were nominated.

This includes former Makerere University guild president, Lawrence Alionzi (NRM) and Dr Draecabo Trinity Caesar (Independent). Of the 30 candidates for the local government positions nominated, a total of 29 are from NRM and one candidate is from Forum for Democratic Change. Ms Natasha Moseka, who is running for woman councillor for Central Division under FDC ticket, said: “We lacked a transparent and accountable leader who was not giving services to my people in the Central Division. And I am coming for this position such that when we lobby fans from the government, we can support our people, especially youth, women and the elderly.”

Buikwe

In Buikwe District, Mr Fred Gasaaka was nominated on an Independent ticket to contest for the district chairperson seat. He started as chairperson of the youth Ngogwe Sub-county in 2001. He served as organising secretary of the Democratic Party in Buikwe District, then chairperson of the Democratic Party in Buikwe South Constituency. Mr George Wasswa joined politics in 2021 as the NUP candidate as a Direct Councillor for Buikwe Town Council. He was also nominated yesterday afternoon to contest for the LC5 position.





Compiled by Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Jessica Sabano, Robert Muhereza, Tobbias Jolly Owiny, Fred Wambede, Andrew Wabushade, Rashul Adidi, Felix Ainebyoona, Rajab Mukombozi, Julius Byamukama, Cosline Nakahiira, Perez Rumanzi, Fred Muzaale, Felix Warom Okello, Asuman Musobya and Denis Edema, Jovita Kyarisiima, Deo Okoodi and Sam Caleb Opio.







