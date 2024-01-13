India donates NAM Summit equipment

The Indian government has donated equipment worth $1,059,177,about Shs4 billion, to facilitate the forthcoming Non- Allignment Movement and G-77 and China summit.

The donated equipment includes;10 executive buses worth $551,925.33, about Shs2 billion,10 tractors of Mahindra brand worth $137,531, about Shs516m, five ambulances worth $252,800, about Shs948 million and flags worth $116,921, about Shs438 million.

The equipment was handed over to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Jeje Odongo by the Indian High Commissioner Sing Rawat at the Ministry headquarters in Kampala.

"During the last Foreign Office Consultation between India and Uganda held in November 2022, the Government of India had offered to support Government of Uganda with 10 executive buses, flags of NAM member states and training of Ugandan diplomats for the NAM Summit scheduled on 15-22 January 2024," said His Excellence Rawat.

He said as a special gesture, India's External Affairs Minister during his visit in April 2023, had offered to support Uganda with 10 tractors and five ambulances.

"The 10 executive buses cost approximately $551,925.33. They were manufactured in India by Eicher Motors India, one of the leading manufactures for buses and heavy vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. These buses will facilitate ferrying delegates during the NAM summit. Out of the 10 buses, four have arrived in Kampala and the next batch of six buses are on its way to Kampala from Kenya," he said.

India is one of the founding members of NAM.

Mr Odongo hailed the Indian government for fulfilling its promise.

"Your coming here demonstrates your commitment to the conference and the donation will not only support us, but the Ministry in discharging its responsibilities," he said.

He handed over a certificate of appreciation to the high Commissioner.