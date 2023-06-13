India injects Shs50m into mental health treatment

The Indian High Commission says their government has given them Shs50m to organise Yoga sessions around the country so as to rally Ugandans to embrace it for their mental wellbeing.

Yoga is a Hindu spiritual and ascetic discipline, a part of which, including breath control, simple meditation, and the adoption of specific bodily postures, is widely practised for health and relaxation.

Speaking at the launch of activities leading to this year’s International Day of Yoga, Jitenda Singh, the acting Indian High Commissioner to Uganda and also the Charge de Affairs, said this year, they are planning to have a mega Yoga session at Kololo Airstrip on June 21, and they have lined up a number of activities in the Cities of Arua, Jinja, Mbarara and Mbale before the day.

“Yoga is practised in the entire world. We celebrate it on June 21 or the weekend prior to June 21.This year the Indian government has given us Shs.50m to organise sessions in Arua Jinja Mbarara and Mbale to encourage participation from local people. This money is going to logistical support to all the 45 Indian associations in Uganda to mobilise the communities around them,” he said at the weekend.

Asked how Yoga promotes mental health, Mr Ramesh Babu, the chairman organising committee and also chairman of Abacus, a company which imports drugs from India to Uganda, said in India, Yoga has been used for several ways as the traditional way of promoting healthy living and the practice has been adopted in different parts of the world including Europe, USA and Australia.

He said in 2014 the UN General assembly unanimously gazetted June 21 as the International Day to observe because of being the cheapest way to treat mental health and healthy living.

Yoga benefit

Asked to explain exactly how it works, Rukmini Bonttala a Yoga trainer in Bugolobi said unlike aerobics which focuses on physical exercise, Yoga not only focuses on the body but the mental and emotional state of the body because when one’s mental health is okay, then one is able to cope with many issues and science and research studies in India, show that it is used in Cancer and Paediatric institutes to strengthen patient bodies.

“There is a common saying that when your body is fit your mind is fit. By practicing Yoga regularly, you tackle mental health issues and therefore, you are able to cope with things easily when your mental health is okay. There is a lot of science and research studies behind it. In India, there are Yoga teachers in Cancer Institutes and in various different paediatric centres as a methodology to strengthen the body,” she said.

Mindset

He explained that when the mind is relaxed, one gains full benefits and Yoga focuses mainly on breath because when you control your breath it changes your state of mind and one starts calming down and the practice does not have anything to do with religion as many people mistake.

The development comes at a time when the country is grappling with mental health challenges especially after the Covid-19 lockdowns.

May 2023, alone witnessed a spike in deaths occasioned by gun violence linked to mental health challenges by the perpetrators which claimed the life of an Indian money lender as well. Parliament has proposed a mental check for all Ugandans to ascertain their mental status