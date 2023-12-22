India ready for NAM, tasks African countries on investment

The Indian government is ready for the 19th summit of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) Group of 77 (G-77) and China Third South summits scheduled for January next year, its officials have said.

Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s external affairs minister, and Mr Arindan Bacchi, the ministry’s spokesperson, advised Uganda to create strategic partnerships with other countries.

“l recently visited Uganda and when the NAM conference takes place, it is Uganda’s space [to shine]. Every country can benefit from the NAM conference through creating friends who have various experiences and capabilities,” Dr Jaishankar said.

The minister visited the country in April to discuss value addition and military cooperation.

“We are in close contact with the foreign mission. Somethings are under discussion. We have high hopes in the NAM conference,” Dr Jaishankar said.

He was responding to questions posed by African journalists on India’s preparedness for the NAM conference and how its presence can benefit the country in terms of infrastructural development.

A total of 15 journalists drawn from 15 African countries were last week invited by the Indian government for a familiarisation tour to India.

At least 168 delegations from 135 countries are expected to attend the NAM Group of 77 (G-77) and China Third South summits.

Mr Bacchi said the conference is about partnerships, changing structures and talking with one voice to be able to access funds for development.

India celebrated 77 years of independence in August and Dr Jaishankar said they are taking stock of what they have so far done and the direction they should be taking.

India also elects its new leadership next year. The minister outlined some of the achievements made, including making the African Union a permanent member of G-20.

He said India has supported African countries through setting up development projects, making it among the top five economic partners.

“The rise of Africa is central to the world,” he noted.

Journalists appealed to the minister to open up Indian markets to African countries since there were less exports coming from Africa to India, according to some reports.

The minister acknowledged the fact that there were fewer exports coming from African countries, but appealed to them to lay strategies and be able to market their goods.