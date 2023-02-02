Indian Association fails to get patients for heart surgery

The Indian Association of Uganda says they have failed to get the required 100 Ugandans to take to India for free heart surgeries.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Rao Mohan, the chairperson of the Indian Association of Uganda, said when they screened the more than 250 applicants, only 46 met the criteria.

He said the rest failed to prove that they have heart diseases, which require surgery.

However, he said they are waiting for Uganda Heart Institute to send them the patients who deserve to be flown to India for treatment.

“Not every patient who comes requires heart surgery. We do a lot of screening, we have to be sure that the patient will be able to recover and survive after the surgery but those who came failed to prove. This week we are flying eight of them,” he said.

Mr Mohan said as an association, they do not approach the heart institute to give them the patients. Instead, he said, the Institute is supposed to refer the patients to them with a recommendation letter showing the kind of ailment and the association identifies which hospital to handle the patients in India.