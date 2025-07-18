Indian High Commission, NMG-U to strengthen ties

Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) is set to deepen its partnership with the Indian High Commission in Kampala through a new initiative aimed at enhancing media coverage of India’s scientific, economic, and cultural advancements. During a meeting held on Tuesday at the High Commission offices, the NMG-U Managing Director, Ms Susan Nsibirwa and the Indian High Commissioner, Mr Upender Singh Rawat, discussed collaborative opportunities designed to enrich Uganda’s media landscape with compelling stories about India’s development journey.

Key areas of collaboration include journalist training, international exposure, content sharing, and cultural reporting. One major proposal is the facilitation of media exposure tours to India for Ugandan journalists. Organised by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs through its External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division, the fully sponsored trips will allow selected reporters from print, broadcast, and digital media to cover India’s transformation firsthand.

“Every year, we host journalists from partner countries to experience India’s progress in science, technology, governance, and culture,” said Mr Rawat. “We would like to include more journalists from Uganda so they can bring back fresh, authentic stories for local audiences,” he added. The tours typically include visits to leading institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the National Institute of Design, major start-ups, and government think tanks. The Indian delegation also spotlighted the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, a longstanding bilateral training initiative that offers short-term professional courses in India for citizens of partner countries. Mr Rawat noted that while the ITEC programme was initially tailored for civil servants, it now increasingly welcomes private sector participants, including media professionals. Specialised modules are offered in journalism, public communication, policy analysis, and information technology.

“Ugandan journalists are eligible and encouraged to apply,” he said. “The courses are practical, intensive, and fully funded by the Indian government, covering travel, accommodation, and tuition,” he added. Formal invitations to media houses are expected ahead of ITEC Day in September—an annual celebration of programme alumni. NMG will receive early notice to nominate interested staff and plan coverage. The High Commission also appealed for increased India-related content across NMG platforms, particularly around national observances such as India’s Independence Day (August 15) and Republic Day (January 26). “We’re not asking to replace existing coverage,” an official clarified. “We simply seek more balance in global reporting. India’s leadership in technology, climate policy, healthcare, and diplomacy deserves more visibility in African media.” To support this, the High Commission offered to share prepackaged international content—such as op-eds, infographics, and feature stories—with NMG’s editorial team for review and potential publication. India’s vibrant cultural footprint in Uganda was another key topic.

The High Commission encouraged NMG to cover events such as India Day, an annual celebration of Indian music, cuisine, crafts, and dance hosted by the Indian diaspora. This year’s India Day will be held at the Independence Grounds in Kampala, with thousands expected to attend. Though community-led, the High Commission pledged to facilitate NMG’s access for interviews, features, and event coverage. Ms Nsibirwa welcomed all proposals, expressing particular interest in opportunities for professional development, cross-cultural journalism, and innovation-focused reporting. “There is undeniable news value in these collaborations,” a senior NMG representative added. “We are especially excited about the opportunity to explore India’s innovation ecosystem and learn from its strong media training programmes.” Both parties agreed to maintain open communication and to schedule follow-up meetings in the coming weeks to coordinate nominations, content sharing, and coverage plans.

Itec initiative

Ugandan media professionals stand to gain from the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme—India’s flagship bilateral training initiative that offers fully sponsored short-term courses across a wide range of disciplines. Traditionally focused on civil servants, the programme now actively encourages private sector participation, including journalists. Under ITEC, participants are flown to India for intensive training modules in areas such as journalism, public communication, information technology, governance, and policy analysis.



