Indian High Commission suspends services over Covid-19 cases

The Indian High Commission in Kampala has suspended services after some of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Edward Lakra, the second secretary at the High Commission, said some of the staff handling visitors at the consular section tested positive recently.

“In view of this as an exercise caution, it has been decided to suspend consular services of the mission from June 1 to June 6, expect services like EC and issue of certificates related to death of Indian nationals,” Mr Lakra said on Monday.

During the first wave of the pandemic, workplaces had become hotspots of Covid-19.

With the cases on the rise again, the Ministry of Health has cautioned the public to observe standard operating procedures, and advised those eligible to go for vaccination.

Some employers are making it mandatory for their workers to get vaccinated.

However, the Health ministry maintains that vaccination is voluntary.

Recently top government technocrats recommended to President Museveni that teachers who have not taken Covid-19 vaccines should be blocked from classes while children in lower primary stay home for longer amid surging pandemic cases.

Mr Andrew Okello, a security officer at the Swedish Embassy in Kampala, on Monday said he had to take jab to keep his job.

“It is a requirement at my workplace to be vaccinated against Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Daniel Okello, the Kampala Capital City Authority head of public health, said managers should develop risk reduction mechanisms and assess the situation before rushing to close offices.

“Whether or not to close depends on the nature of work you are doing and how many people who have tested positive and the risk factors attached. Each organisation should have its risk profile and when they should be able to close,” Dr Okello said.

Uganda has registered at least 47,761 Covid-19 cases with 46,150 recoveries and 362 deaths.

A total of 647, 357 people have been vaccinated to date.