Indian police rescue two trafficked Ugandan women

Police in India have rescued two Ugandan women from a sex work racket and arrested their suspected trafficker during an operation to free women held in captivity.

The women were rescued in Goa, India, after one of the victims contacted the Ugandan embassy after which, Uganda’s diplomatic mission in India sought assistance from the Indian police, local media reported.

In an interview with Herald Goa media house, Mandrem Police commander Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshat Kaushal said: “…The trafficking scheme preyed on economically vulnerable young single mothers from Uganda, luring them with false promises of employment at establishments in Goa. Upon arrival in India, the victims were coerced into prostitution, their passports and visas confiscated, and they were threatened with violence if they resisted. The traffickers imposed exorbitant debts on the victims, amounting to lakhs of rupees.”

SP Kaushal identified the trafficker as Jojo Nakintu, a male Uganda.

However, Nakintu is a Kiganda female name, suggesting that the suspect might be using the passport of one of his victims or that the travel document is forged.

SP Kaushal said the suspect is to be charged with trafficking offenses in court.

According to Herald Goa, sex work racket created websites and used agents to reach out to the clients who would sleep with the Ugandan women in Arambol Township in India.

“Local non-governmental organisation ARZ was also involved in the operation. Single mothers and women from economically weak backgrounds were brought from Uganda after being promised jobs in Goa’s hospitality sector as part of the racket,” SP Kaushal told The Print, an Indian media house.

In August last year, the Uganda Police Force wrote to their counterparts in India to establish details of Ugandan women rescued in prostitution rackets in several Indian cities.

This followed the rescue of six Ugandan women from brothels where they were allegedly being held against their will in different incidents.

The Uganda Police Force Director of Interpol and International Relations, Ms Grace Akullo, said then that the rescue of Ugandan women is of concern and they want to get to the bottom of how they ended up there.

“I directed our teams in charge of anti-human trafficking to reach out to Interpol India to get details about the women that claim to be Ugandan, who were rescued by Indian police,” Ms Akullo said.

“India is a destination for trafficked Ugandan women for sexual exploitation. There was a time we rescued over 200 women, who were youths, in just one operation. They had been trafficked by Ugandan and Nigerian criminals after promising them good jobs, which never came,” she added.

Last year, police in Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar rescued three Ugandan women. The Indian police arrested a Malawian woman they accuse of trafficking Ugandan women for sexual exploitation.