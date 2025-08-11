Indians to spearhead Uganda’s industrialisation

The Indian Association of Uganda has pledged to help the country become an industrial and tourism hub of the region by attracting more Indian investors . Addressing Ugandan Cabinet ministers and Indian nationals on August 9, Mr Paresh Metha, the chairman of the Indian Association of Uganda, said although the Indian community represents less than one percent of Uganda’s population, it contributes 65 percent of the nation’s income tax revenue.

He said the Indian community has played a big role in Uganda's development. He emphasised that their investments across various sectors are transforming Uganda into an industrial hub, aligning with the vision set by President Museveni. “Our community has always been a key player in Uganda’s development.

Beyond establishing factories and businesses, we have contributed significantly to social causes, including donating 50,000 units of blood to the Nakasero Blood Bank and conducting 203 heart surgeries for Ugandan children through our flagship programme,” Metha said.

The High Commissioner of India, which will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, Mr Rawat Upender Singh, highlighted the strong bilateral relations between India and Uganda in the political, military, economic, health, and social sectors.

“We must continue nurturing this relationship. The Indian community is thriving, and we are thankful to the Ugandan government for providing a favourable environment with investment-friendly policies. The Indian military advisory has been supporting Uganda since 2010, and a new team has recently arrived. Additionally, we have established the National Forensic Sciences Institute in Jinja, the only one of its kind outside India,” Singh said.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, who was the chief guest, acknowledged the contributions of the Indian community, particularly their role in providing heart surgeries and creating employment opportunities.

He pointed out that the surgeries have given hope to many parents, and the investments have addressed the country's unemployment challenges.

Ms Evelyne Anite, the State minister for Finance in-charge of Investment, praised the significant role the Indian community has played in Uganda’s development.

She singled out Sudhir Ruparelia as a prime example of an investor who has created numerous jobs and contributed immensely to the country’s economy.