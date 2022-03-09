Individuals threaten to disrupt roadworks on Lwajali swamp

Excavation works at Lwajali transborder swamp, which connects Mukono and Luweero districts. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

What you need to know:

According to Mr Deogratius Mwesigye, the site engineer for Continum Engineering Company, which is undertaking the construction works, a man who allegedly identified himself as Karangwa recently drew a gun at their  workers claiming compensation for a wetland area, where he owns a passion fruit garden.

Individuals are claiming ownership of land on the Luweero- Mukono transborder wetland, where road renovations are ongoing.

